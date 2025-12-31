New Year; Political attire, rhetoric banned at Buganda Kingdom’s Enkuuka

With the country gripped by election fever, organisers and police say they plan to ensure the event remains a cultural rather than a partisan affair.

Security forces and Buganda Kingdom officials have issued a warning ahead of the annual "Enkuuka" New Year’s Eve festival, declaring that political attire, symbols, and rhetoric will be strictly prohibited at the Lubiri grounds in Mengo.

This year’s edition, themed ‘Enkuuka Bwaguga,’ is expected to draw tens of thousands of revellers to celebrate the end of the year in the presence of the Kabaka.

However, with the country gripped by election fever, organisers say they plan to ensure the event remains a cultural rather than a partisan affair.

Zero Tolerance for Political Activism

The head of the Kabaka’s Security, Capt Chris Lutwama, told reporters that the event is a platform for entertainment and cultural unity, not a political rally.

"People should come only for entertainment and celebrating with the Kabaka, but not politics given the election fever we are currently in," Lutwama cautioned.

“Anyone who comes with political motives here will not be allowed to enter.”

Moses Nanoka, the Regional Police Commander for Kampala Metropolitan North, sounded a similar warning, that individuals donning political party colours or carrying partisan materials would be turned away at the gates.

“We also call upon the organisers and entertainers to steer clear of politics during the event. We have both uniformed and plain clothed teams on the ground to ensure that we prevent crime and arrest those who try to cause mayhem,” he said.

Enhanced Security and Crowd Control

The Kingdom’s Local Government Minister, Joseph Kawuuki, noted that this year’s celebrations feature upgrades to stage production and security protocols.

These changes are partly a response to the "election fever" and the need to manage the massive crowds safely.

A major priority for security this year is the prevention of gang-related violence, which marred last year’s festivities.

During the previous edition, chaos erupted when the musician Alien Skin arrived with his "Fangone Forest" group, leading to several revellers and fellow artists being assaulted.

"We warn against people who come with gangs with intent to destabilise security. We shall not allow them in," Capt Lutwama added.

