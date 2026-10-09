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MUST celebrates first ever global University ranking

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 08:29 - 09 October 2026
Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST)
Mbarara University of Science and Technology debuts in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.
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Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) has entered the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for the first time, securing a place in the 1,601–1,800 band.

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The debut gives the university an international benchmark for its teaching, research and links with industry. MUST announced the milestone following the release of the 2027 rankings on September 30, 2026. 

The university is among 69 institutions from 16 sub-Saharan African countries included in the edition. Globally, the rankings cover 2,297 institutions across 118 countries and territories, the largest number assessed to date.

MUST’s position represents a ranking band rather than an exact place. Universities within the band are grouped because differences in their scores are not statistically significant enough to justify a precise order. THE expanded its ranking bands in the latest edition to allow more detailed comparisons. 

The assessment uses 17 indicators across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook and industry.

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Research quality carries the largest weighting, at 30 per cent. Teaching accounts for 29.5 per cent and research environment contributes 29 per cent. International outlook and industry account for 7.5 per cent and 4 per cent respectively. 

The research assessment examines how often other scholars cite a university’s work, alongside its research strength, excellence and influence. This edition draws on publications produced between 2021 and 2025, with citations tracked through 2026. 

Universities must meet eligibility requirements before receiving a rank. These include teaching undergraduates and producing at least 1,000 relevant research publications over the five-year assessment period, with a minimum of 100 each year. Participation is open to universities worldwide.

MUST said its first appearance provides a reference point for strengthening research, teaching, innovation and international collaboration. It also creates an opportunity to improve institutional data systems and identify areas requiring further development.

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