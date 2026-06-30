Museveni ordered Nation Media Group blackout - Minister

Justine Lumumba, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance (Left) with Alan Kasujja, the Executive Director of Uganda Media Centre

Justine Lumumba, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance (Left) with Alan Kasujja, the Executive Director of Uganda Media Centre

Government says the disruption of Nation Media Group operations resulted from a security inquiry ordered by President Museveni and has promised to release findings after investigations conclude.

Government says President Museveni ordered the security inquiry linked to the disruption at Nation Media Group.

The inquiry involves the UPDF, CID, other security agencies and experts.

ICT minister Justine Lumumba Kasule says the public will be informed after investigations conclude.

The statement does not reveal the subject of the inquiry or when it will end.

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The government has confirmed that President Yoweri Museveni ordered a security-led inquiry into the disruption of operations at Nation Media Group (NMG), saying the findings will be made public after investigations conclude.

In a press statement issued on June 30, 2026, ICT and National Guidance minister Justine Lumumba Kasule said the events that disrupted the media house's operations on June 28, 2026, stemmed from an inquiry instituted by the president.

"The events of 28th June 2026 that led to the disruption of operations at Nation Media Group were occasioned by a Security-Led Inquiry, instituted by H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda," Lumumba said.

President Yoweri Museveni

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She said the investigation brings together the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) of the Uganda Police Force, other security agencies and experts.

Lumumba did not disclose what the inquiry is investigating or explain why the operation affected NMG's activities.

Nation Media Group Uganda managing director Susan Nsibirwa

She said the government would release more information once the inquiry is complete.

"Government will inform the public once the inquiry has been concluded," she added.

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The statement is the first official explanation from the government following the disruption at one of Uganda's largest independent media organisations.

The events attracted widespread public attention after security personnel were reported to have carried out operations at Nation Media Group premises, affecting normal business.

The development sparked concern among journalists, civil society groups and media freedom advocates, who questioned the circumstances surrounding the operation and its impact on press freedom.

Nation Media Group Uganda publishes the Daily Monitor newspaper and operates NTV Uganda, KFM and Spark TV. The media house is part of the Nairobi-based Nation Media Group, one of East Africa's largest independent media companies.

JUST IN: Government says the disruption of Nation Media Group operations on June 28, 2026 was part of a security-led inquiry ordered by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The statement was read by the ICT and National Guidance Minister Justine Lumumba Kasule. pic.twitter.com/SAudTK6WxM — UBC RADIO UGANDA (@UbcRadiouganda) June 30, 2026

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