Advertisement

Janet Museveni reveals story behind daughter Diana Kyaremera's name on her birthday

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 17:13 - 30 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
First Lady Janet Museveni and daughter Diana Kyaremera
Janet Museveni marked her daughter Diana Museveni Kyaremera's birthday with a message recalling her birth and the family story behind her name.
Advertisement

First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataaha Museveni has celebrated her daughter, Diana Museveni Kyaremera, with a heartfelt birthday message reflecting on the day she was born.

Advertisement

In a message posted on X on June 30, 2026, Janet Museveni recalled the birth of her daughter and the family significance behind her name, Kyaremera.

"We can not forget that this is the day a beautiful baby girl came into the world. That baby was Diana, the one who took her grandmother's name, Kyaremera. So, happy birthday Kyaremera. With all our love," she wrote.

The message offered a rare glimpse into the family's personal life, revealing that Diana inherited her grandmother's name, Kyaremera, a tradition common in many Ugandan families where children are named after grandparents or other close relatives.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Amama Mbabazi wfie Jacqueline on what it means to lose power
News
30.06.2026
Amama Mbabazi wfie Jacqueline on what it means to lose power
Janet Museveni reveals story behind daughter Diana Kyaremera's name on her birthday
Lifestyle
30.06.2026
Janet Museveni reveals story behind daughter Diana Kyaremera's name on her birthday
Museveni ordered Nation Media Group blackout - Minister
News
30.06.2026
Museveni ordered Nation Media Group blackout - Minister
Besigye protests in court as judge orders him to replace lawyers Lukwago, Karua
News
30.06.2026
Besigye protests in court as judge orders him to replace lawyers Lukwago, Karua
Kampala brunch crowd marks half-year at Silo Daycation
Lifestyle
30.06.2026
Kampala brunch crowd marks half-year at Silo Daycation
Lukwago misses court as health deteriorates
News
30.06.2026
Lukwago misses court as health deteriorates