Janet Museveni reveals story behind daughter Diana Kyaremera's name on her birthday

Janet Museveni marked her daughter Diana Museveni Kyaremera's birthday with a message recalling her birth and the family story behind her name.

First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataaha Museveni has celebrated her daughter, Diana Museveni Kyaremera, with a heartfelt birthday message reflecting on the day she was born.

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In a message posted on X on June 30, 2026, Janet Museveni recalled the birth of her daughter and the family significance behind her name, Kyaremera.

We can not forget that this is the day a beautiful baby girl came into the world. That baby was Diana, the one who took her grandmother's name, Kyaremera. So, happy birthday Kyaremera. With all our love. pic.twitter.com/x7yPKoulZc — Janet K. Museveni (@JanetMuseveni) June 30, 2026

"We can not forget that this is the day a beautiful baby girl came into the world. That baby was Diana, the one who took her grandmother's name, Kyaremera. So, happy birthday Kyaremera. With all our love," she wrote.