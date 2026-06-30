Janet Museveni reveals story behind daughter Diana Kyaremera's name on her birthday
First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataaha Museveni has celebrated her daughter, Diana Museveni Kyaremera, with a heartfelt birthday message reflecting on the day she was born.
In a message posted on X on June 30, 2026, Janet Museveni recalled the birth of her daughter and the family significance behind her name, Kyaremera.
We can not forget that this is the day a beautiful baby girl came into the world. That baby was Diana, the one who took her grandmother's name, Kyaremera. So, happy birthday Kyaremera. With all our love. pic.twitter.com/x7yPKoulZc— Janet K. Museveni (@JanetMuseveni) June 30, 2026
"We can not forget that this is the day a beautiful baby girl came into the world. That baby was Diana, the one who took her grandmother's name, Kyaremera. So, happy birthday Kyaremera. With all our love," she wrote.
The message offered a rare glimpse into the family's personal life, revealing that Diana inherited her grandmother's name, Kyaremera, a tradition common in many Ugandan families where children are named after grandparents or other close relatives.