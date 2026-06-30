Kampala brunch crowd marks half-year at Silo Daycation

Guests marked the end of the first half of the year with cocktails, food and music.

Guests marked the end of the first half of the year with cocktails, food and music.

The June edition of Silo Daycation brought Kampala’s brunch crowd together for music, food and Don Julio tequila.

Kampala’s brunch crowd gathered at Silo 15 Lounge on Sunday for the June edition of Daycation, a lifestyle event built around food, music and tequila.

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The event attracted revellers who marked the end of the first half of the year with Don Julio tequila at the centre of the celebration.

Silo Daycation, now nearing its second anniversary, has become one of Kampala’s popular brunch experiences. It combines dining, music and curated tequila moments.

Don Julio 1942 influencer Sheilah Gashumba, also known as Lil Stunner, closed the day party with an Amapiano set.

Guests also took photos at the Don Julio backdrop, which featured its familiar sombrero arch.

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Inside the lounge, mixologists served tequila-based cocktails and slushies as guests settled into the afternoon.

“Don Julio is made for moments that bring people together. The June edition of the Silo Daycation was a continuation of us standing with our consumers as they usher in the new month, celebrate the first half of the year, and enter into the second half, in true Don Julio style,” said Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager for Tequila and Rum East Africa at UBL.

Music later became the main attraction as Selector Jay, DJ Alisha and Melvyn DJ played dancehall, Afrobeats, Afro-house and Hip-Hop. MC Josh hosted the event and kept the crowd engaged.

Don Julio 1942 influencer Sheilah Gashumba, also known as Lil Stunner, closed the day party with an Amapiano set.