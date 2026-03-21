Mungu Feni rallies Arua youth towards unity at Eid sports tournament 

Mungu Feni officiated at the Eid tournament finals held at Arua Primary School grounds

Mungu Feni officiated at the Eid tournament finals held at Arua Primary School grounds

The businessman urged residents of Arua to embrace teamwork, promote peace and support one another for the development of the city.

Director of Euro Gold Refinery SMC Ltd as well as the Mungufeni Foundation, Mr Feni Ben, popularly known as Mungu Feni officiated at the Eid tournament finals held at Arua Primary School grounds on March 20, 2026.

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The event marked the climax of a 12-day competition that brought together 16 teams from across Arua City.

The tournament, organised to unite communities through sport, coincided with Eid ul-Fitr celebrations.

It has been held annually for the past 15 years, with this year’s edition placing special focus on supporting vulnerable communities during the holy month of Ramadan through charitable giving.

Mungu Feni officiated at the Eid tournament finals held at Arua Primary School grounds

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Tournament promotes unity and community support

Speaking as Guest of Honour to a large crowd of spectators, Mungu Feni praised the organisers and the Muslim community for what he described as a thoughtful initiative. He urged residents of Arua to embrace teamwork, promote peace and support one another for the development of the city.

He also encouraged young people to pursue honest means of livelihood and avoid engaging in dubious activities for survival. Mungu Feni noted that such sporting events play a key role in shaping discipline and unity among the youth.

Mungu Feni officiated at the Eid tournament finals held at Arua Primary School grounds

Pledge of support and thrilling final match

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Mungu Feni pledged continued support for similar community initiatives, stating that they align with the vision of both Euro Gold Refinery SMC Ltd and the Mungufeni Foundation.

He also made a financial contribution of Shs 2 million to support the cause.

The final match saw Al Sham Medical Center face off against Najjah Islamic in an exciting contest, with Al Sham Medical Center emerging victorious.