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Muhoozi is not our candidate yet – NRM SG Richard Todwong

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 13:07 - 17 October 2026
Richard Todwong
NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong says Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is not the party's official candidate yet, and has yet to declare interest himself.
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NRM secretary general Richard Todwong has said the ongoing endorsements of Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for the presidency represent his supporters’ wishes, rather than a decision by the ruling party.

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Todwong says the National Resistance Movement would choose its presidential flag bearer through its internal processes when the time comes.

His remarks come as Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) officials collect signatures backing Kainerugaba’s proposed 2031 presidential bid.

Todwong, in an interview with the New Vision, described the mobilisation as a public expression of interest, which he said was legitimate.

“Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has supporters and well-wishers just like any other person,” he said.

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He said those supporters wanted Kainerugaba to become Uganda’s next president if an opening arose. However, their endorsements would have to reach the party through the appropriate channels.

“For now what is being done in PLU is an expression of interest publicly,” Todwong said.

The secretary general welcomed PLU’s stated intention to pursue its ambitions within the NRM. He said the party would also receive other people interested in seeking its presidential ticket once it opened the process.

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Besides, Todwong drew a distinction between the signature campaign and a declaration by Kainerugaba himself.

“I have not heard Gen. Muhoozi himself say that he is contesting for presidency in 2031-2036. It is his supporters who are collecting the signatures,” he said.

He added that the supporters would have to present both their signatures and intentions to the party at the right time.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Asked whether President Yoweri Museveni would contest again in 2031, Todwong said party members would determine their flag bearer.

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“Once we start the journey, we will let you know whether the members still want President Museveni to contest again or they want someone else to contest,” he said.

Todwong also outlined preparations for the next electoral cycle. These include updating and digitising the NRM membership register, assessing manifesto implementation and organising internal elections and primaries.

He said the proposed programme still required discussion and approval by the party’s Central Executive Committee before its publication.

The remarks place the growing Muhoozi endorsement campaign within a party process whose timetable and outcome remain unsettled.

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