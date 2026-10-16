Kayanja applauds Kabanda’s ‘touch not my anointed’ message amid Gashumba feud

Pastor Robert Kayanja has applauded Daudi Kabanda’s biblical message warning against harming God’s prophets amid his family’s dispute with Frank Gashumba’s family.

Pastor Robert Kayanja has amplified a biblical message from Daudi Kabanda warning against harming God’s prophets, as his family’s public dispute with Frank Gashumba’s family deepens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a post on X, Kayanja shared Kabanda’s message quoting Psalm 105:15: “Do not touch my anointed ones; do my prophets no harm.”

Kayanja tagged Kabanda and added a raised-hands emoji, signalling approval.

The post did not name Gashumba or explain what prompted the endorsement. But it comes amid a confrontation over criticism of pastors, claims about miracles and alleged curses against Gashumba’s family.

Kayanja’s decision to share the verse appears to reinforce his family’s argument that Gashumba’s remarks went beyond criticism of an individual pastor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His son, Robert Kayanja Jr, accused Gashumba of insulting his father and mocking speaking in tongues, miracles and the Christian faith.

Gashumba’s wife, Malaika Mutoni, offered a different account. She said her husband’s initial videos challenged fake pastors to demonstrate a miracle without naming Kayanja.

She alleged that Kayanja later directed remarks about death and generational curses at Gashumba. She urged the pastor’s wife, Jessica Kayanja, to keep children and unborn descendants out of the disagreement.

“I do not defend body shaming or comments about anyone’s physical appearance, but such comments cannot be equated with invoking death and generational curses against innocent children,” Mutoni wrote.

Kayanja Jr responded by telling her to “sit this one out”. He accused Gashumba and his daughter, Sheilah Gashumba, of attacking his family and then claiming victimhood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scripture has become part of the exchange. Mutoni cited Christ’s call for forgiveness and a passage from James condemning the contradiction of praising God while cursing people.

“No individual or family has exclusive ownership of God or His grace,” she wrote.