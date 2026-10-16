Israel Kyarisiima urges investment to turn Africa’s gaming talent into jobs

Israel Kyarisiima spoke at the Gaming Event Francophone Africa in Dakar, Senegal,

Israel Kyarisiima spoke at the Gaming Event Francophone Africa in Dakar, Senegal,

Ugandan youth leader Israel Kyarisiima calls for gaming investment and infrastructure in Africa to transform esports talent into sustainable jobs.

Ugandan youth leader and esports advocate Israel Kyarisiima has called for investment in gaming facilities, affordable internet and professional competitions to help young Africans turn gaming into careers.

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Speaking at the Gaming Event Francophone Africa in Dakar, Senegal, Kyarisiima said the continent must build businesses around its gaming talent rather than remain a market for foreign companies.

“Africa does not lack gaming talent or young people with ambition. What we need is the infrastructure, investment, and commercial structure to turn that talent into an industry,” he said.

The event, organised by Eventus International Ltd, brought discussions on esports development and commercial opportunities to the Senegalese capital.

Esports involves organised competitive video gaming. Kyarisiima said its economic opportunities extend beyond players to coaches, content creators, tournament organisers, broadcasters and entrepreneurs.

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“The future is not just about producing better players. It is about building an industry where young people can turn their passion into sustainable livelihoods,” he said.

However, he warned that talent alone would not secure international success. Players need reliable internet, affordable devices, coaching, sponsorship and regular competitions.

Israel Kyarisiima spoke at the Gaming Event Francophone Africa in Dakar, Senegal

He identified infrastructure, organised competition and investor confidence as priorities. He also called for stronger links between teams, game publishers, sponsors, broadcasters and tournament organisers.

Such arrangements, he argued, would help investors identify viable businesses and give young people clearer routes into paid work.

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“Africa should not just be the next market for esports. We should also be a place where esports businesses, talent, and intellectual property are developed,” Kyarisiima said.

Turning to Uganda, he said the country could become a centre for esports investment in East Africa. He cited its location, youthful population and access to regional markets.

He urged government and private businesses to support gaming facilities, regional tournaments and digital skills programmes. Partnerships with international firms, he added, should also help Ugandan entrepreneurs develop their own businesses and products.

Kyarisiima linked his appeal to Uganda’s wider development, crediting President Yoweri Museveni with laying a foundation of peace and stability. He also described Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as representing a new generation of leadership.

“For us as young people, the responsibility is to build on the foundation laid by one generation and use technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship to create opportunities for the next,” he said.

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