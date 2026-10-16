Health Ministry reinstates Arua doctor suspended by Minister Kawooya

Uganda's Health Ministry confirms Dr Robert Candia was not suspended after Minister Kawooya ordered his removal for standing with hands in his pockets.

The Ministry of Health has reversed the suspension of Dr Robert Candia, a senior dental surgeon at Arua Regional Referral Hospital, State Minister for Health Anifa Bangirana Kawooya over alleged insubordination.

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The ministry announced on Friday that Dr Candia remains on duty despite the earlier directive by Kawooya to suspend him for speaking to her with his hands in his pockets.

In a statement Health Ministry permanent secretary Dr Diana Atwine said Candia had not been suspended and was continuing with his duties at the hospital.

"The Ministry of Health clarifies that Dr. Robert Candia of Arua Regional Referral Hospital has not been suspended and continues to perform his duties," Atwine said.

The clarification follows widespread criticism of Kawooya, who ordered Candia's immediate suspension during an inspection of Arua Regional Referral Hospital earlier this week.

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Dr Robert Candia

A video of the confrontation, which circulated on social media, showed the minister demanding that the doctor be suspended or transferred to Yumbe district after accusing him of disrespect for speaking to her with his hands in his pockets.

The incident sparked outrage among medical professionals, lawyers and members of the public, who questioned the minister's authority to suspend a public servant over his posture.

Atwine's statement stressed that disciplinary action against government employees must follow established procedures.

"Government of Uganda has established procedures for handling disciplinary matters and any such action must follow the applicable public service procedures," she said.

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She urged health professionals to maintain high standards of conduct while providing uninterrupted services to patients.

"The Ministry remains committed to constructive engagement with health workers while upholding accountability and ensuring quality patient care," Atwine added.

Doctors condemn minister

Earlier, the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) demanded Candia's immediate reinstatement and accused Kawooya of abusing her authority.

In a statement signed by its president, Dr Frank Rubabinda Asiimwe, the association described the minister's conduct as political theatrics.

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"While deference to authority is a cherished cultural value, neither the Laws of Uganda nor the clinical algorithms of healthcare delivery recognise hand placement as a capital disciplinary offence," UMA said.

The association accused Kawooya of violating Article 42 of the Constitution, which guarantees fair treatment by administrative officials.

It also cited public service regulations requiring disciplinary matters to follow established procedures rather than directives issued by political leaders.

Lawyer Joshua Byamazima joined the criticism and offered to represent Candia free of charge if he was prevented from returning to work.

"Dr. @RubabindaJr tomorrow please just escort the suspended colleague back to work. I will offer free legal services should he be denied entry at the hospital," Byamazima wrote on X.