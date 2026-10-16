Doctors demand reinstatement of Arua surgeon suspended for talking to minister with hands in pockets

Uganda Medical Association demands the immediate reinstatement of Dr Robert Candia, suspended by Minister Kawooya at Arua Hospital over hands in pockets.

The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has demanded the immediate reinstatement of Dr Robert Candia, a senior dental surgeon at Arua Regional Referral Hospital, following his controversial suspension by State Minister for Health (General Duties) Anifa Bangirana Kawooya.

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The association has accused the minister of abusing her authority and humiliating a medical professional over what it described as a trivial matter.

Candia was suspended after speaking to Kawooya with his hands in his pockets during her inspection of the hospital on October 14, 2026.

A video circulating on social media shows the minister ordering his immediate suspension or transfer to Yumbe district over the alleged disrespect.

The incident has sparked outrage among medical professionals, lawyers and members of the public, who have questioned the minister's conduct and the legality of her directive.

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In a strongly worded statement issued on Friday, October 16, 2026, UMA president Dr Frank Rubabinda Asiimwe condemned the suspension, describing the minister's actions as political theatrics.

"The doctor's purported transgression? An alleged breach of etiquette colloquially termed 'pocketing' hands during an exchange with the Minister," the association said.

"While deference to authority is a cherished cultural value, neither the Laws of Uganda nor the clinical algorithms of healthcare delivery recognise hand placement as a capital disciplinary offense."

The association accused Kawooya of turning a routine hospital inspection into an opportunity to demonstrate political power.

"What we witnessed was not supportive supervision; it was an episode of unvarnished theatrical condescension and excitement masquerading as ministerial oversight," the statement reads.

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UMA argued that hospitals should remain centres for treating patients rather than arenas for political confrontation.

It accused the minister of disregarding Article 42 of the Constitution, which guarantees every person appearing before an administrative official the right to just and fair treatment.

The association also cited the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders (2021), which establish procedures for investigating and disciplining public servants.

Anifa Kawooya

It maintained that political leaders have no authority to suspend civil servants without following the required procedures.

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The association further argued that professional misconduct involving medical practitioners falls under the mandate of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council.

"Political leaders are not designated appointing or disciplinary authorities empowered to summarily condemn civil servants on sight," UMA said.

The doctors' body demanded the immediate withdrawal of Candia's suspension, strict adherence to disciplinary procedures and an end to political theatrics in health facilities.

It warned that public humiliation of medical workers could further damage morale in a sector already struggling with staff shortages, inadequate equipment and heavy workloads.

"Our doctors operate under brutal working conditions: chronic drug stockouts, broken diagnostic machinery, understaffing, and exhausting shifts," the association said.

"To subject a clinician to public humiliation and summary administrative punishment over vanity trivialities demeans the entire medical fraternity and sabotages health worker morale."

Suspended for pocketing? Hon @HanifahKawooya u're worse than Hon. @BalaamBarugahar and Hon. @JustineNameere combined. The spirit in which these officers are operating boarders on a personal vendetta & unresolved personal conflict; not sure how much good comes out of this. https://t.co/aswsEgoXlG — FRANK Asiimwe (@RubabindaJr) October 15, 2026

The controversy has also attracted the attention of lawyer Joshua Byamazima, who offered to represent Candia without charging legal fees.

In a social media post responding to UMA's statement, Byamazima urged the association's president to escort the suspended doctor back to work.

"Dr. @RubabindaJr tomorrow please just escort the suspended colleague back to work. I will offer free legal services should he be denied entry at the hospital," Byamazima wrote.

"Let's have some basic decency in this country."

Other medical professionals questioned whether placing one's hands in pockets while speaking to a government official constituted misconduct.

One doctor, identified as Atwiine, wondered how many health workers would remain on duty if the same standard were applied across the country.

Arua hospital struggles with staffing shortages

The controversy comes as Arua Regional Referral Hospital faces a severe shortage of medical workers.

On September 14, 2026, the hospital's acting director, Dr Gilbert Aniku, told Parliament's Public Accounts Committee that the facility was operating with only 23 per cent of its approved staffing structure.

Aniku said the hospital serves approximately 2.5 million people across West Nile, including refugees and patients from neighbouring countries.

The facility handles about 130,000 outpatients and 22,000 inpatients annually, placing immense pressure on its limited workforce.

The hospital has since received clearance to recruit additional health workers to address the shortage.

According to hospital officials, plans are underway to recruit 127 employees for critical departments.

During the inspection, the minister reportedly suspended two employees, ordered police to investigate suspected impersonation by two others and cancelled leave for some staff.