Joshua Baraka joins Lovince Mckenzie, Ayo Maff on ‘Locked In’

Joshua Baraka features alongside Ayo Maff on Lovince Mckenzie’s “Locked In”, ahead of the Kenyan-American artist’s forthcoming EP, Dance and Soul.

Ugandan singer Joshua Baraka has teamed up with Kenyan-American artist Lovince Mckenzie and Nigeria’s Ayo Maff on “Locked In”, a collaboration that links three music markets ahead of Mckenzie’s forthcoming EP.

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The song offers a preview of Dance and Soul, a project through which Mckenzie seeks to combine his East African roots with Afrobeats, Afro-house and electronic dance music.

For Baraka, the collaboration creates another route to listeners beyond Uganda. His presence adds a Ugandan voice to a partnership that builds on Mckenzie’s earlier work with Ayo Maff.

The pair previously collaborated on “Light Up”, which helped introduce Mckenzie’s music to a wider audience. “Locked In” continues that relationship while bringing Baraka into the mix.

The release also marks another step in Mckenzie’s shift towards music that balances personal songwriting with dance rhythms.

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His earlier songs, including “Lover”, “Home”, “See Me” and “My Heart”, explore love and personal experiences. Another release, “On My Way”, takes him further into Afro-house and melodic dance music.

Those influences underpin Dance and Soul. The forthcoming EP explores longing, connection, resilience and identity, with Mckenzie seeking a sound that works both for private listening and on the dance floor.

“Locked In” brings that approach into focus through a collaboration spanning East and West Africa. It also gives the three artists a chance to introduce their music to one another’s audiences.