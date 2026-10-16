‘Leave our children out of it:’ Gashumba’s wife Mutoni takes on Jessica Kayanja over ‘generation curses’

Frank Gashumba's wife, Malaika Mutoni, responds to Jessica Kayanja, demanding their children be left out of the escalating feud over generational curses.

Frank Gashumba’s wife, Malaika Mutoni, has joined the widening feud between her husband and Pastor Robert Kayanja’s family, accusing Jessica Kayanja of overlooking threats and “generational curses” directed at Gashumba’s children and future descendants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mutoni said while she had initially stayed out of the dispute at her husband’s request, she decided to speak after hearing remarks that she said extended the quarrel beyond the adults involved to young, innocent children..

“My husband stopped me from getting involved in this matter, and I respected his wishes. However, when I heard about generational curses being directed at innocent children, including those not yet born, and then heard you speak about the innocence of certain people being dragged into this controversy, I felt compelled to ask: What about the innocence of my husband’s children and future generations?” she said.

Her comments were directed at Pastor Jessica Kayanja, who had earlier defended her husband during a sermon on Thursday evening.

Jessica criticised Gashumba for comments about Pastor Robert Kayanja’s appearance, including references to his baldness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Let us bring an argument to the table with facts not trivialities such as baldness and dye,” she said.

Mrs Kayanja added: “I did not know that a man can do body shaming. That is the work of women.”

Pastor Robert Kayanja and his wife, Jessica Kayanja took selfies at Mal-a-Lago

Mutoni said she did not support attacks on people’s physical appearance, but argued that such remarks could not be compared with statements invoking death or curses on children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I do not defend body shaming or comments about anyone’s physical appearance, but such comments cannot be equated with invoking death and generational curses against innocent children,” she wrote.

The row began after Frank Gashumba challenged Ugandan pastors, prophets and apostles who claim miracle healing powers to demonstrate them in a hospital.

He initially offered Shs200 million, later raising the amount to Shs500 million, for any preacher who could heal a critically ill patient under publicly verifiable conditions.

Pastor Robert Kayanja responded by defending miracle claims linked to his ministry and later accused Gashumba of mocking Christianity and the blood of Jesus.

The dispute escalated further when Kayanja told worshippers that Gashumba’s own blood would kill him and compared his possible fate to that of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malaika Mutoni with her husband Frank Gashumba

Mutoni said those remarks went beyond disagreement.

She also said Gashumba had not initially named Kayanja in his criticism.

“First, my husband @FrankGashumba never mentioned your husband’s name in his initial videos,” she wrote.

“He spoke about fake pastors and challenged them to demonstrate even one miracle as men of God.”

Mutoni accused Kayanja of later dragging Gashumba’s family into the confrontation.

“It was your husband who later came out to attack him, saying he would become like a chapati within one year, die like Gaddafi, and that the soil would reject him, among other statements, before going further to curse my husband’s four generations,” she said.

She urged Jessica to ask her husband to keep the quarrel between the adults involved.

“Before addressing what you call body shaming and what a man should or should not say, I believe it is equally important to ask your husband to keep his disagreement with my husband focused on the adults involved, without extending it to innocent children and future generations,” Mutoni wrote.

Malaika Mutoni

She also invoked Christian teaching on forgiveness, citing Jesus’ words during the crucifixion and the biblical warning against praising God while cursing people.

Mutoni said both families profess Christianity and argued that neither side had exclusive claim to God.

“We, too, are children of God,” she wrote.

She said her parents are Anglican Christians and that Gashumba prays every day.

“No individual or family has exclusive ownership of God or His grace,” she added.

Mutoni concluded by calling for equal concern for both families.

“You are entitled to defend your husband’s dignity and heritage. I ask only that the same concern be extended to my husband and his family,” she wrote.

“If we are going to speak about innocence, let us speak about every innocent person. The dignity of one family should never be defended at the expense of another family’s children.”