Carrefour Uganda drives renovation of Namugongo’s “In Need Home” through customer-powered “Round Up Your Bill” initiative

Mr. Michael Tumwesigye and Amine Sridi, Head of COmmercial and Operations at Carrefour Uganda handshake after handing over the renovated building at IN NEED HOME Namuwongo

Mr. Michael Tumwesigye and Amine Sridi, Head of COmmercial and Operations at Carrefour Uganda handshake after handing over the renovated building at IN NEED HOME Namuwongo

Carrefour Uganda hands over a fully renovated facility to In Need Home NGO in Namuwongo through its customer-funded Round Up Your Bill initiative.

Carrefour, which Majid Al Futtaim owns the exclusive rights to operate in Uganda, has handed over a fully renovated facility to “In Need Home”, a community NGO supporting underprivileged children and families in Namuwongo. The project was made possible through Carrefour’s customer-driven “Round Up Your Bill” initiative.

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The renovation has transformed the facility for the community it serves, delivering a comprehensive upgrade to classrooms, offices and sanitation facilities, alongside critical structural repairs to roofs, windows, ceilings, doors and water gutters, as well as re-plastering and repainting.

For the children and staff at “In Need Home”, the transformation marks a meaningful improvement in safety and comfort, reflecting how everyday customer contributions can drive real local impact.

Mr. Michael Tumwesigye, Executive Director of In Need Home, applauded Carrefour Uganda for supporting the welfare and education of vulnerable children, including orphans from underprivileged communities, some of whom are living with HIV. He noted that the renovations had improved the facility and strengthened its capacity to support more children.

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“Carrefour Uganda’s support has significantly improved the safety, hygiene and quality of life at In Need Home. From replacing bamboo staircases with terrazzo-finished stairs to upgrading our toilets with modern flushing facilities, the improvements have created a safer, cleaner environment for the children. Alongside the renovated classrooms, offices and other essential spaces, these changes provide a more conducive setting for learning and growth. We currently accommodate 45 children at the home and support a total of 165 children, including those placed in different schools,” said Mr. Tumwesigye.

Driven by the generosity of shoppers, Carrefour’s “Round Up Your Bill” programme allows customers to voluntarily round up their purchases at checkout, with proceeds directed towards local community development initiatives across Uganda. To date, the initiative has raised over UGX 630 million, helping to support six projects across the country.