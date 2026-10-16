‘Sit this one out’ - Kayanja’s son blasts Gashumba’s wife

Robert Kayanja Jr told Frank Gashumba’s wife, Malaika Mutoni, to “sit this one out” after she challenged Jessica Kayanja.

Robert Kayanja Jr told Frank Gashumba’s wife, Malaika Mutoni, to “sit this one out” after she challenged Jessica Kayanja.

Robert Kayanja Jr has rebuked Frank Gashumba’s wife, Malaika Mutoni, after she challenged Jessica Kayanja over alleged curses against Gashumba’s children and future generations.

Robert Kayanja Jr has told Frank Gashumba’s wife, Malaika Mutoni, to “sit this one out” after she challenged his mother, Jessica Kayanja, over alleged curses against Gashumba’s children and future generations.

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“Your husband was right for not letting you get involved, and you should have listened,” he wrote in a response that widened the dispute between the two families.

Mutoni had said her husband initially stopped her from joining the public row. She said she spoke out after hearing remarks she described as generational curses against innocent children, including those not yet born.

But Kayanja Jr accused her of joining attacks against his father, Pastor Robert Kayanja, then claiming victimhood.

“You launch attacks and then try to play the victim,” he wrote.

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He accused Gashumba of insulting his father, mocking speaking in tongues and miracles, and making false claims about a court case and the police. His statement did not identify the specific claims or provide evidence to establish that they were false.

“He should be happy he isn’t being taken to court right now for lying and defamation,” he said.

Kayanja Jr also accused Gashumba’s daughter, Sheilah Gashumba, of attacking his father, himself and his sister. He dismissed Mutoni’s appeal to his mother.

“Just sit this one out. It’s above you,” he wrote.

His response did not directly address Mutoni’s central objection: whether the dispute should extend to children and future generations.

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Mutoni had argued that Gashumba’s initial criticism targeted fake pastors without naming Kayanja. She alleged that the pastor later directed remarks about death and curses at her husband and four generations of his family.

“I do not defend body shaming or comments about anyone’s physical appearance, but such comments cannot be equated with invoking death and generational curses against innocent children,” she wrote.

She urged Jessica Kayanja to challenge her husband’s remarks as well as defend him against comments about his appearance.

Mutoni also rejected any suggestion that the disagreement placed her family outside the Christian faith. She described her parents as committed Anglicans and said Gashumba prayed daily.

“No individual or family has exclusive ownership of God or His grace,” she wrote.

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Kayanja Jr defended his mother’s message as clear and accused the Gashumbas of seeking attention through the dispute.

Mutoni’s appeal remained focused on keeping children out of the confrontation.