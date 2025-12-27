Mirundi Junior accepts Kasuku’s wife's dinner invitation

Mirundi Junior has agreed to attend a dinner at Kasuku’s home despite their recent fallout, signalling a possible reconciliation.

Mirundi Junior has accepted an invitation by Kasuku’s wife to have dinner at their home.

"I will go and eat food," he said in a TikTok live. "Kasuku and I are brothers. We are friends. Didn't Full Figure tell you? Kasuku, Full Figure and I are friends. Kasuku is my brother, despite our occasional fights. Kasuku likes me."

Responding to claims he could be poisoned, Junior said, "It's fine as long as he dies while full/satisfied."

He laughed at those who claimed his friendship with Kasuku had ended.

News of the dinner invitation, or Kyemisana as Kasuku calls it, was first confirmed by Kasuku.

Mirundi Junior and Kasuku were once strong friends, and Kasuku hosted him on his YouTube channel, Kasuku Live, until their relationship soured and they began attacking each other online.

Their conflict stemmed from their relationship with Frank Ntambi and Shalom Kaweesi, as Junior believed Kasuku took sides against him.

Since the fallout, Junior stopped appearing on the channel.

Their friendship also went beyond work and involved family ties. Kasuku was close to Junior’s late father, Joseph Tamale Mirundi. Kasuku has previously said Tamale Mirundi gave him the role of mentoring Junior since they are in the same field.

Tamale Mirundi died on August 13, 2024 at Kisubi Hospital in Kampala due to respiratory complications.