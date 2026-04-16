Matayo Kyaligonza ‘chooses’ own son to replace Peter Banura as Kikuube chairman

Kyaligonza announced the endorsement of Phillip Mbabazi to fill the shoes of his brother Banura who died in a car crash on April 4th.

Following the tragic death of his son, Peter Banura at the start of this month, NRA bush war general and ambassador, Matayo Kyaligonza has handpicked another one of his sons to replace the deceased as the district chairman of Kikuube.

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Kyaligonza announced the endorsement of Phillip Mbabazi to fill the shoes of his brother Banura who died in a car crash on April 4th.

The elderly retired general made the announcement in his living room, flanked by a handful of people who reportedly travelled from Kikuube to petition him.

Earlier, Kyaligonza had publicly backed the late Banura’s best friend, Edward Baligonzaki to be fronted for the position, but said he was later convinced by Mbabazi’s supporters to change his mind

“I wish to make some corrections about what I had stated earlier. At first I supported Edward Baligonzaki to replace Peter Banura, but then I received a team of 24 people who came directly from Kikuube and said that they preferred my own biological son, Phillip Mbabazi and not Baligonzaki,” he said.

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“We spoke for a while and now I wish to inform you that it is Phillip that the people of Kikuube want. They said Edward should be given another position elsewhere.”

Deceased: Peter Banura

The tragic crash

Banura was killed in a hit-and-run road crash. He had reportedly stepped out of his vehicle to speak with a group of residents when he was struck by a fast-moving ‘drone’ commuter taxi

He was rushed to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

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The driver of the taxi (registration number UBQ 853E) reportedly fled the scene immediately after the crash.

President Yoweri Museveni and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja paid tribute to Banura, describing him as a "patriotic leader" and a "strong pillar" of the NRM party.

Banura had recently been re-elected as the Kikuube District Chairperson in the 2026 General Elections, winning with over 85% of the vote.

He was known for his advocacy in environmental protection (specifically the protection of Bugoma Forest) and improving local infrastructure, education, and youth employment.