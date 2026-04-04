Gen Kyaligonza’s son Banura dies in tragic road accident

RIP Peter Banura, LC V Chairperson of Kikuube district and son of Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza

RIP Peter Banura, LC V Chairperson of Kikuube district and son of Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza

Peter Banura, son of Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza and Kikuube LC V chairperson, died on April 4, 2026, after a commuter taxi rammed into bystanders in Kiziranfumbi.

Peter Banura, the LCV Chairperson of Kikuube district and son of Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza, has died following a road accident along the Hoima–Kagadi road.

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The accident happened on April 4, 2026, in Kiziranfumbi.

A commuter taxi reportedly lost control and rammed into bystanders.

Banura was among those hit. Witnesses say he tried to run to safety on foot, but the taxi followed onto the roadside and struck him.

He was first reported in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

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Several other victims were injured and rushed to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital.

The number of fatalities has not yet been confirmed, although early reports suggest up to four people may have died.

Police have not issued a full statement on the cause of the crash. Investigations are ongoing.

In a condolence message, Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi, the State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, described Banura as a humble and patriotic leader.

“Just in, a dear friend, humble, peaceful, and deeply patriotic Chairman Banura Kyaligonza has tragically lost his life in an accident a few minutes ago along the Kikube–Hoima road.

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“He was the son of our Ambassador to Burundi, His Excellency Mzee Major General Matia Kyaligonza, and served as the current Chairman of Kikube District, as well as Chairman-elect.

“This is a profound loss to his family, the Obukama bwa Bunyoro Kitara, and Uganda as a whole. He was also a committed member of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s Patriotic League of Uganda.

“He was struck by a commuter taxi (“drone”). I appeal to all motorists especially drivers to be mindful of other road users. This tragic accident has claimed one of Bunyoro’s most valuable present and future leaders.