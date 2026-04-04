Police speak on death of Gen Kyaligonza’s son in fatal crash

Kikuube District LC5 chairperson Banura Peter died after being knocked down by a speeding taxi on April 4, 2026, with police confirming the incident and searching for the fleeing driver.

Police have confirmed the death of Kikuube District LC5 chairperson, Peter Banura, following a fatal road crash in the Albertine region.

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Addressing the incident, Police PRO ACP Kituuma Rusoke said: “Police in the Albertine South Region are investigating a fatal road traffic crash involving the LC5 Chairperson of Kikuube District, Mr. Banura Peter.

“The incident occurred in Butyamba Village (Butyamba IDP area), Kikuube Town Council, where the victim was reportedly knocked down by a speeding Toyota Hiace motor vehicle.

“He was rushed to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“The driver fled the scene immediately after the crash. However, the vehicle has since been recovered and impounded by police.

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“Efforts are ongoing to identify, trace, and arrest the driver to assist with the ongoing investigations.”

Banura, whose full name is Banura Peter, was also the son of Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza, Uganda’s Ambassador to Burundi.

Earlier reports had indicated that the crash occurred on April 4, 2026 along the Hoima–Kagadi road in Kiziranfumbi, where a commuter taxi lost control and rammed into bystanders.

Witnesses said Banura attempted to run to safety on foot, but the vehicle veered off the road and struck him. He was first reported in critical condition before being pronounced dead at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital.

Several other people were injured in the crash and taken to hospital. Early reports had suggested multiple fatalities, although police are yet to confirm the total number of victims.

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In a condolence message, Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi, the State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, described Banura as a humble and patriotic leader.

“Just in, a dear friend, humble, peaceful, and deeply patriotic Chairman Banura Kyaligonza has tragically lost his life in an accident a few minutes ago along the Kikube–Hoima road.

“He was the son of our Ambassador to Burundi, His Excellency Mzee Major General Matia Kyaligonza, and served as the current Chairman of Kikube District, as well as Chairman-elect.

“This is a profound loss to his family, the Obukama bwa Bunyoro Kitara, and Uganda as a whole. He was also a committed member of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s Patriotic League of Uganda.

“He was struck by a commuter taxi (“drone”). I appeal to all motorists especially drivers to be mindful of other road users. This tragic accident has claimed one of Bunyoro’s most valuable present and future leaders.

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