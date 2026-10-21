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Makerere Vs Victoria University: Supporters clash over rankings, legacy, innovation

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 07:55 - 21 October 2026
Victoria University graduation
Victoria University's 10th graduation ignited a viral debate with Makerere supporters over rankings, legacy, research, and graduate employability.
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Victoria University’s 10th graduation celebrations this week have sparked a heated debate online, pitting its supporters against the alumni of Makerere University, the country’s oldest higher institution of learning.

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Makerere supporters came out in hordes, defending their university’s academic standing, while critics questioned whether its reputation alone can answer demands for change.

The exchange even drew in Makerere University, which through its official account, posted a reminder of its regional ranking as users argued over research, innovation, graduate employability and the quality of university education.

The debate followed Victoria University’s 10th graduation ceremony, held on October 19–20, 2026, at Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo. 

Victoria University graduation
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About 2,600 students graduated, with university leaders urging them to embrace artificial intelligence and practical skills. 

A social media user posted an image from the event showing the heavily digitised graduation, writing that Makerere had “exactly 10 years to respond.” 

The post provoked sharp reactions from alumni and supporters of the public university.

Content creator Ishmael dismissed the comparison.

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“This kamanyiro must end! Victoria University can’t even be compared to a course at Makerere University… You can go dare your mates like Cavendish,” he wrote.

Other Makerere supporters questioned Victoria’s decision to hold its graduation at a hotel. Some challenged its approach to online examinations, while others pointed to Makerere’s research record, infrastructure and long history.

Victoria’s defenders pushed back, praising its graduation ceremony, communication strategy and emphasis on flexible learning and technology. 

Some argued that Makerere supporters appeared unwilling to accept competition from a younger institution.

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The discussion widened into questions about whether established universities have adapted their teaching and student services to changing workplace demands.

Makerere University Main Building and Freedom Square
Makerere University Main Building and Freedom Square

On Tuesday evening, Makerere University jumped into the fray, posting through its official X account: “MAKERERE UNIVERSITY REMAINS NO.1 IN THE REGION. The Rankings have spoken!!”

The accompanying graphic highlighted the university’s standing in international rankings. Some users interpreted the timing as a response to Victoria’s celebrations. Makerere replied that it was “just sharing our good news”.

Victoria’s employment claims also became part of the discussion. At the graduation, the university said 89 per cent of those graduating on the first day were already employed.

It attributed the figure partly to flexible study arrangements that allow students to keep working while pursuing qualifications. The figure therefore does not establish how many secured jobs because of their studies. 

Makerere, which traces its origins to a technical school established in 1922, has built its reputation over more than a century. 

Yet the online argument exposed competing expectations of universities: strong research and academic standards, alongside accessible teaching, practical skills and better student experiences.

Neither a polished graduation ceremony nor an institution’s age, on its own, settles those questions.

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