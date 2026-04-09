Magistrate dashes Mufumbiro’s hopes to attend wife’s funeral

Mufumbiro’s lawyers had sought the warrant shortly after the death of his wife, Edith Katende Mufumbiro, who passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Detained National Unity Platform deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro’s hopes of attending his wife’s burial suffered a major setback last evening after a court declined a request for a production warrant to enable him to appear for an emergency bail application.

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Mufumbiro’s lawyers had sought the warrant shortly after the death of his wife, Edith Katende Mufumbiro, who passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.

However, Nakawa Chief Magistrate Doreen Ainembabazi reportedly rejected the application aimed to produce him before the court urgently so he could seek temporary release to attend burial arrangements.

Nakawa Chief Magistrate Doreen Ainembabazi reportedly rejected the production warrant

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Court records show that no production warrant was issued, leaving the case fixed for April 10, 2026, effectively dashing his chances of securing immediate release to lay his wife to rest.

Earlier in the day, Mufumbiro had petitioned Chief Justice Flavian Zeija seeking temporary release on humanitarian grounds.

In the letter, he said he learnt of his wife’s death while in detention and appealed to the judiciary to allow him attend the burial.

Mufumbiro noted that he is Accused No. 8 in Criminal Case No. 1363 of 2025 relating to unlawful drilling and also faces an incitement to commit an offence charge under Criminal Case No. 147 of 2026 before the Kawempe Chief Magistrate’s Court. He has been on remand in Luzira Upper Prison since September 8, 2025.

Mufumbiro's petition to the Chief Justice

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In the petition, he said his wife had expressed a final wish that he be present and permitted to lay her to rest. He asked the Chief Justice to intervene and allow temporary release under conditions set by the court.