Driver arrested for transporting passenger on taxi roof 

Police have arrested a commuter taxi driver for transporting a man on top of a Toyota Hiace van

Police have arrested a commuter taxi driver for transporting a man on top of a Toyota Hiace van

The video, which drew concern online, shows the man lying calmly on the roof of the taxi, apparently unsecured, with his head resting on passengers’ luggage tied down with ropes.

Police have arrested a commuter taxi driver after a video circulated on social media showing a man riding on top of a Toyota Hiace van in a dangerous manner.

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The video, which drew concern online, shows the man lying calmly on the roof of the taxi, apparently unsecured, with his head resting on passengers’ luggage tied down with ropes.

The man is believed to have been the taxi conductor.

Traffic Police spokesman Michael Kananura said the driver of the taxi, registration number UBL 756C, had been intercepted and detained.

“The driver of UBL 756C (commuter taxi) captured in a widely circulated social media video has been intercepted & is currently detained. The footage shows him transporting a passenger, allegedly his conductor, in a dangerous manner, putting lives at risk,” Kananura said.

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He added that police had already taken legal action against the suspect.

“Appropriate charges have been preferred against him & he will be arraigned before court,” he said.

Kananura praised the person who recorded and shared the video, saying public reporting plays an important role in helping police identify and punish offenders.

“We commend the individual who shared the video as such actions greatly support enforcement efforts. We urge members of the public to continue reporting similar traffic violations whenever they occur. This collective vigilance helps deter reckless behavior & promotes discipline on our roads,” he said.

He said road safety should not be left to police alone.

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“Road safety remains a shared responsibility & together, we can make our roads safer for all.”