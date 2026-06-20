Leaked phone call between Gen Otafiire, Ambassador Mirjaam Blaak disparaging Muhoozi stirs controversy

Gen Kahinda Otafiire and Uganda's Ambassador to the European Union, Mirjaam Blaak

Gen Kahinda Otafiire and Uganda's Ambassador to the European Union, Mirjaam Blaak

A leaked call between Gen Otafiire and Ambassador Mirjaam Blaak has reignited debate over Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's post-election tweets and allegations that senior officials were being monitored.

A leaked phone conversation between Gen Kahinda Otafiire and Uganda's Ambassador to the European Union, Mirjaam Blaak, has sparked debate online after the pair appeared to criticise Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba over his social media posts about opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The recording is believed to have been made in February this year, following Uganda's January 15, 2026 General Election.

In the call, Blaak contacts Otafiire, who was then serving as Minister of Internal Affairs, seeking clarification on reports that security agencies were planning to arrest Bobi Wine.

At the time, Blaak had been summoned to address a delegation meeting of the European Parliament in Brussels alongside officials from the National Unity Platform (NUP).

The call came amid growing international scrutiny of Uganda's election.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Days earlier, members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg adopted a resolution condemning the polls as being "marred by abuses, widespread intimidation, fraud, violence and a nationwide internet blackout."

The resolution also expressed concern over the treatment of Bobi Wine and other opposition figures.

Although the Ugandan government maintained that Bobi Wine was not a wanted man, Muhoozi repeatedly posted on social media that he was searching for the NUP leader and intended to arrest him.

During the conversation, Blaak asks Otafiire whether Bobi Wine was wanted by the authorities.

Otafiire reportedly assured her that he was not.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am glad you said that because I am going to officially declare that now. I had already stated it but I said let me be sure because there are certain tweets that have said differently,” Blaak says in the recording.

Otafiire then acknowledges that the posts had created difficulties for the government.

The minister then proceeds to compare Muhoozi to “a hungry man who is given alcohol instead of food”, prompting laughter from both officials.

Blaak also remarks that Bobi Wine had created challenges for the government because of his influence within European institutions.

“Bobi Wine has caused us problems because he has a lot of influence around the EU,” she says.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Otafiire disagrees.

“You see the tweets prove what Bobi Wine is alleging,” he responds, suggesting that Muhoozi's posts had strengthened the opposition leader's claims.

This is a leaked audio conversation between Mirjaam Blaak, Uganda’s Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union, and Kahinda Otafiire.



In the recording, both individuals badmouthed CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Otafiire went further by defending Bobi Wine, an enemy of his boss… pic.twitter.com/8LY6iztEn1 — SS Sebunya (@SSssebunya) June 19, 2026

The leaked audio has triggered mixed reactions online.

Some supporters of Muhoozi accused both officials of undermining the Chief of Defence Forces.

“Ambassador Blaak came across as diplomatically weak and appeared to have surrendered to NUP,” wrote social media user Ssebunnya.

Others focused on the existence of the recording itself rather than its contents.

Fidel Otafiire, Gen Otafiire's son, suggested the conversation had been obtained through unlawful surveillance.

“Otafiire has always said and warned that his phones are being tapped by the usual rogue elements in security. Thank you for the proof,” he wrote.

Neither Otafiire nor Blaak had publicly commented on the authenticity of the recording by press time.