Kira bettor wins motorcycle despite losing betting receipts
Rominate Ninsiima had lost her recent betting receipts, but her entries in Kagwirawo’s KBET & VROOOM draw were still valid.
The receptionist from Kira in Wakiso District went on to win the promotion’s fourth motorcycle.
Ninsiima, who works at SGA, places her bets through a mobile phone menu known as USSD.
Kagwirawo said she remained eligible because the draw counts qualifying bets whether they win or lose.
She did not need to produce the missing receipts to claim her place in the draw.
The company said the motorcycle was the fourth awarded under the promotion, which is continuing. It said there is no minimum stake and that future draws will take place live.
Kagwirawo has not said how many motorcycles remain to be won or when the promotion will end.
Customers can participate through the KBET website or USSD: Online: www.kbet.ug
Airtel: *185*5*3*2#
MTN: *165*4*6*4#
KBET & VROOOM No minimum stake required. All draws will be held live, and winners contacted via 0326 333 050 / 0200 401 000.
KBET is a fully licensed and regulated online sports betting platform under Uganda’s Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board.