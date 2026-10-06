Kira bettor wins motorcycle despite losing betting receipts

Rominate Ninsiima from Kira lost her receipts but still won the 4th motorcycle in Kagwirawo's KBET & VROOOM promotion through USSD mobile betting.

Rominate Ninsiima had lost her recent betting receipts, but her entries in Kagwirawo’s KBET & VROOOM draw were still valid.

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The receptionist from Kira in Wakiso District went on to win the promotion’s fourth motorcycle.

Ninsiima, who works at SGA, places her bets through a mobile phone menu known as USSD.

Kagwirawo said she remained eligible because the draw counts qualifying bets whether they win or lose.

She did not need to produce the missing receipts to claim her place in the draw.

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Rominate Ninsiima won a motorcycle in Kagwirawo’s KBET & VROOOM

The company said the motorcycle was the fourth awarded under the promotion, which is continuing. It said there is no minimum stake and that future draws will take place live.

Kagwirawo has not said how many motorcycles remain to be won or when the promotion will end.

Rominate Ninsiima won a motorcycle in Kagwirawo’s KBET & VROOOM

Customers can participate through the KBET website or USSD: Online: www.kbet.ug

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⁠Airtel: *185*5*3*2#

MTN: *165*4*6*4#

KBET & VROOOM No minimum stake required. All draws will be held live, and winners contacted via 0326 333 050 / 0200 401 000.