Breaking: Government confirms King Oyo death

Government confirms the passing of Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV at age 34. Uganda and Tooro Kingdom mourn the loss of the monarch.

Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV has died. He was 34.

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Minister Balaam Barugahara announced the King’s death in a statement on Thursday night. The announcement came hours after the monarch was reported to be in critical condition.

“This is heartbreaking and deeply saddening news. I am devastated to learn that my great friend, His Majesty the Omukama of Tooro, Rukirabashaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru, has gone to be with the Lord,” Barugahara said.

He described the King’s death as a major loss to Tooro and Uganda.

“I will greatly miss his friendship, wisdom, warmth and distinguished presence. His passing is a great loss not only to the people of Tooro, but to Uganda as a whole,” he said.

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Barugahara sent condolences to the royal family, the people of Tooro and other mourners.

“May the Almighty God receive his soul into eternal glory and grant strength, comfort and peace to the royal family, the people of Tooro, and all those who mourn this great loss,” he said.

“My deepest condolences to Uganda and the Kingdom of Tooro.”

Balaam Barugahara's post

Barugahara deleted the post and later shared another stating, "Let’s wait for the Official Communication !"

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The minister had earlier dismissed reports that King Oyo had died. He said the monarch was alive but unwell and receiving medical care in the United States.

Tooro Kingdom later announced that the King was in critical condition. It asked the public to pray for him and avoid circulating rumours or unverified information.

King Oyo Nyimba

King Oyo was born on April 16, 1992. He ascended the throne on September 12, 1995, following the death of his father, King Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Rwamuhokya Olimi III.

He was three years old at the time and became one of the world’s youngest reigning monarchs. He led Tooro Kingdom for nearly 31 years.

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