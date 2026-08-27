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MTN Uganda turns to Starlink to connect Uganda’s hard-to-reach areas

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 22:09 - 27 August 2026
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MTN Uganda has added Starlink satellite connectivity to its enterprise services.
MTN Uganda has partnered with Starlink to provide satellite internet to enterprise customers in remote and underserved areas.
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  • MTN Uganda has added Starlink satellite connectivity to its enterprise services.

  • The service will target remote and underserved parts of Uganda.

  • Education, healthcare, agriculture, tourism and government are among the priority sectors.

  • Satellite internet will complement MTN Uganda’s mobile and fibre networks.

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MTN Uganda has partnered with Starlink to provide satellite internet services to enterprise customers in remote and underserved areas.

The partnership expands an earlier agreement between MTN Group and Starlink to Uganda. It adds Starlink’s satellite technology to MTN Uganda’s enterprise services.

The service will target areas where mobile and fibre infrastructure remains limited or difficult to install.

MTN said the first phase will serve businesses and institutions that rely on stable internet for their operations. These include schools, health facilities, farms, tourism businesses and financial institutions.

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The service will also support humanitarian organisations, energy companies and government agencies.

MTN Group plans to use Low Earth Orbit satellite technology to complement its mobile and fibre networks. The company is exploring similar partnerships across selected markets.

MTN Uganda chief executive officer Sylvia Mulinge said the partnership would help the company reach customers beyond conventional infrastructure.

“This partnership strengthens our ability to support enterprise customers in remote and underserved areas with reliable satellite-enabled connectivity,” Mulinge said.

“It adds an important capability to our existing network and enterprise solutions, helping us serve businesses, institutions and communities that need dependable connectivity beyond the reach of conventional infrastructure.”

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She said the partnership supports MTN Group’s satellite connectivity plan and its goal of extending modern communication services to more people.

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