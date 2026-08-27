King Oyo leaves behind Prince as heir to Tooro throne

King Oyo left behind a prince as heir to the Tooro throne, with the kingdom set to reveal his identity in line with its traditions.

King Oyo left behind a prince as heir to the Tooro throne.

Tooro Kingdom will reveal the prince’s identity at an appropriate time.

The kingdom says continuity of the Crown is assured.

Tooro will follow its traditions and customs during the succession process.

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Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki has announced the death of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

Rwomiire said the Omukama died at about 10pm on August 27, 2026. He did not disclose the cause of death.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I announce the passing of His Majesty the Omukama of Tooro, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV,” Rwomiire said.

He described the king’s death as an immeasurable loss to the Royal Family, Tooro and Uganda.

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The prime minister urged the people of Tooro to remain calm, united and prayerful as the kingdom mourns.

Rwomiire also sought to ease concerns over succession. He said King Oyo had left behind a prince who would inherit the throne.

“The continuity of the Crown is assured,” he said.

The kingdom will reveal the prince’s identity at an appropriate time, in line with Tooro traditions and customs.

Rwomiire said the kingdom would release another statement with details about the funeral and mourning arrangements.

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