King Oyo left behind a Prince as successor, says Tooro Prime Minister as Kingdom confirms death”

ooro Kingdom Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki has confirmed King Oyo’s death and assured the Abatooro that the 34 year old King left behind a Prince who will be unveiled according to tradition.

Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki has confirmed the death of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rwomiire said the Omukama died at about 10pm on Thursday, August 27, 2026. He described the death as a profound loss to the royal family, Tooro and Uganda.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I announce the passing of His Majesty the Omukama of Tooro, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, at approximately 10:00 p.m. this evening,” Rwomiire said.

“This is an immeasurable loss to the Royal Family, the people of Tooro and the nation of Uganda.”

The prime minister asked the people of Tooro to remain calm, united and prayerful during the mourning period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also sought to ease concerns about succession, saying the continuity of the Tooro Crown was secure.

“The continuity of the Crown is assured. His Majesty leaves behind a Prince as his heir, whose identity will be formally revealed at the appropriate time, in accordance with the traditions and customs of Tooro Kingdom,” Rwomiire said.

He did not provide further information about the Prince.

The announcement ended hours of uncertainty over the King’s condition. Earlier, the kingdom had said King Oyo was critically ill and asked the public to pray for him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Minister Balaam Barugahara later mourned the King and described his death as a major loss to Tooro and Uganda.

Rwomiire said the kingdom would release another statement containing details about the funeral and mourning arrangements.

King Oyo was born on April 16, 1992. He ascended the throne on September 12, 1995, at the age of three following the death of his father, King Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Rwamuhokya Olimi III.