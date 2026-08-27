Joshua Baraka named face of Johnnie Walker’s Keep Walking campaign

Johnnie Walker has appointed Joshua Baraka as the face of its Keep Walking campaign in Uganda ahead of a nationwide roadshow and a major Kampala concert.

Joshua Baraka is Johnnie Walker Uganda’s new National Walker.

The brand launched the Keep Walking campaign at 1420 in Kampala.

Baraka will headline a nationwide promotional roadshow.

The tour will conclude with a major concert in Kampala.

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Johnnie Walker has named Ugandan singer Joshua Baraka as its National Walker and the face of its new Keep Walking campaign in Uganda.

The whisky brand unveiled Baraka during the campaign launch at 1420 in Kampala. The initiative forms part of a wider East African campaign celebrating people who pursue their ambitions despite challenges.

The campaign focuses on the work, risks and persistence behind success. It argues that progress includes small victories, personal growth and new opportunities, not only major achievements.

Johnnie Walker Uganda Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda said Baraka’s rise reflects the campaign’s message.

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“Keep Walking is about recognising that the destination is only one part of the story. The real story is everything that happens along the way, the decisions, the risks, the resilience and the courage to keep going even when the path is not always clear,” Kyokunda said.

She said Baraka’s journey shows that people can recognise progress before reaching their final goal.

“Every step forward takes you one step closer. Through Keep Walking, we want to celebrate more Ugandans who are on their own journeys of progress and inspire them to keep moving,” she said.

Baraka will lead a Johnnie Walker-sponsored roadshow across Uganda. The tour will bring the campaign to different communities and highlight the ambitions of Ugandans.

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It will end with a major Baraka concert in Kampala. The brand has not announced the roadshow dates or concert venue.

Baraka said his career involved unseen work, uncertainty, difficult choices and small victories.

“I have always believed that the journey is just as important as the destination,” Baraka said.

“That is what Keep Walking means to me. It is about trusting the journey and continuing to take that next step.”