President Museveni opens Capital Shoppers Owners Kampala Marriott Hotel

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President Museveni has opened the Kampala Marriott Hotel and Marriott Executive Apartments, a hospitality investment owned by Capital Shoppers founders Ponsiano Ngabirano and his wife.

President Museveni opened the Kampala Marriott Hotel and Marriott Executive Apartments in Nsambya on August 27, 2026.

Capital Shoppers founders Ponsiano Ngabirano and his wife own the new Kampala hotel.

Marriott International and NSSF partnered with the Ugandan entrepreneurs on the hospitality project.

The Kampala Marriott Hotel is expected to create jobs, support tourism and attract international conferences.

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President Museveni has opened the Kampala Marriott Hotel and Marriott Executive Apartments in Nsambya, Kampala.

Museveni officiated at the inauguration and key handover ceremony on August 27, 2026.

The hotel belongs to Ponsiano Ngabirano and his wife, the Ugandan entrepreneurs behind Capital Shoppers supermarkets.

Museveni praised Ngabirano for growing his business from a small grocery shop in Nakasero into a major hospitality investment.

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“This is the kind of transformation we want to see, from importing to producing and creating wealth here in Uganda,” Museveni said in a statement on X.

He said Uganda’s development should focus on commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services and information and communications technology.

Museveni said the hotel would create jobs and support local suppliers. He also thanked Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala for providing the land for the project.

He recognised Marriott International, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and other partners that supported the investment.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa said the Ngabiranos started with a small bakery before establishing Capital Shoppers and investing in the hotel.

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He described the couple’s journey as an example of the potential of Ugandan entrepreneurs.

Tayebwa said the project had attracted Marriott International, one of the world’s leading hospitality brands.

He said the hotel would create thousands of direct and indirect jobs. It would also strengthen Kampala’s ability to host regional and international conferences.

Tayebwa described Marriott International’s involvement as a vote of confidence in Uganda’s economy.

“It demonstrates that Uganda is a destination of choice for serious international brands,” he said.

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He added that the development would support Uganda’s tourism and hospitality sectors.