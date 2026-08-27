Captain Morgan Takeover set to shake up MUBS this weekend

Get ready for the Captain Morgan Takeover at MUBS Akamwesi Hostel this Saturday, August 29. Enjoy Amapiano, live DJs, artists, games, and dynamic party vibes.

The best time to have a good time at campus is the beginning of semester and Captain Morgan is making that happen in Nakawa this Saturday the 29th of August at the Akamwesi Hostel parking lot.

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As Amapiano dominates the Gen Z party scene, the captain said hold my cup!!. Get ready for a complete yanos takeover blended with Afrobeats, dancehall, 3-step, and everything in between to keep the vibe at its peak as the rum flows all night long.

The experience will be highlighted by a stellar performance lineup featuring CXJ Powell, Jiran Seyn, and popular beatboxer RK Himself, who will perform alongside DJs; Tutu, Wiz J, BonQie Dranix and Dreadlazer.

MCs Josh MC, Ursh Trey and Saint Trevor, will set the mood as the showdown transforms the normal parking lot to a rave like no other.

The main Captain himself has assured all rum lovers an experience for the books.

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DJ Tutu

“The music policy is simply a part of the bigger experience. The Captain Morgan Takeover is a bringing a wholesome party where the drinks are as spicy and flavorful as the mixes, and the games interactive for you and your crew.” said Raymond Karama the Captain Morgan Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited.

Drinks mixed to perfection, or rather how you prefer to have your rum, will be available throughout the entire evening, prices to be won and an overall instagrammable experience to make every snap aesthetic.