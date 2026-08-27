Ugandan-owned Kampala Marriott opens in Nsambya

President Museveni has inaugurated the Ugandan-owned Kampala Marriott Hotel, a 277-unit luxury complex in Nsambya operated under a Marriott franchise.

President Museveni opened Kampala Marriott Hotel on August 27, 2026.

Ponsiano Ngabirano owns Kampala Marriott Hotel under a Marriott franchise.

The complex has 181 hotel rooms and 96 serviced apartments.

The investment introduces Marriott’s flagship hotel brand to Uganda.

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President Yoweri Museveni has opened the Kampala Marriott Hotel and Marriott Executive Apartments in Nsambya, adding a new five-star property to the capital’s hospitality market.

Museveni inaugurated the twin-tower complex on August 27, 2026. The ceremony included the formal handover of the hotel keys.

Ugandan businessman Ponsiano Ngabirano owns the property under a franchise agreement with Marriott International. Ngabirano also owns the Capital Shoppers supermarket chain.

The arrangement allows the local investor to use Marriott’s brand, operating systems and global booking network.

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The hotel opened its doors to guests in June before Thursday’s official inauguration.

The complex sits on Ggaba Road and comprises 181 hotel rooms and suites. It also has 96 serviced executive apartments, bringing its accommodation capacity to 277 units.

The apartments contain kitchens and target guests seeking longer stays. The property also has three restaurants, six conference venues, bars, lounges, a spa, gym and outdoor swimming pool.

Its largest event venue can accommodate up to 985 guests, according to Marriott International⁠.

The hotel marks the arrival of Marriott International’s flagship Marriott Hotels brand in Uganda. The company already operates properties in the country under brands such as Sheraton, Protea Hotels and Four Points by Sheraton.

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Marriott said it introduced the flagship brand because of Uganda’s tourism growth and rising demand from business travellers. International visitor arrivals exceeded 1.64 million in 2025, according to figures cited by The Independent⁠.

Business leaders and government officials attended the commissioning. They included Godfrey Kirumira, Hamis Kiggundu, Ruth Nankabirwa and Sudhir Ruparelia.

Papal Nuncio Emeritus Augustine Kasujja also attended and met Ngabirano before the ceremony.