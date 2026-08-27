Sheebah tells Gloria Bugie not to weaponise Crysto Panda’s grief

Sheebah Karungi has defended Crysto Panda and condemned Gloria Bugie’s apparent use of his family losses during their online dispute.

Singer Sheebah Karungi has condemned Gloria Bugie’s apparent use of Crysto Panda’s family losses during their bitter online dispute.

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Karungi said disagreements should never drive anyone to attack another person over the death of a parent or child.

“If you are the kind of human being who can use someone’s greatest loss of a mother, a father, or a child as a weapon to attack them, then you are an evil spirit,” Karungi wrote on X.

“Whatever differences you two have, you simply don’t do something like that. Fix your heart’s posture, young girl.”

Karungi did not name Bugie. However, her statement followed a post in which Bugie appeared to target Panda over the loss of his parents and child.

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Bugie also mocked the television presenter’s career and financial position.

“Ever sat down and wondered why you are an orphan, lost a child, keep losing, after all years of hustling, trying every career, you’re still a mediocre,” Bugie wrote.

The attack came amid a public dispute between Bugie and Panda. Their exchanges followed Panda’s comments about Bugie’s Mercedes-Benz and music career.

Karungi said she had called Panda on August 26, 2026, and asked him to end the dispute.

“I’m so sorry, Panda, that this happened to you. I called you yesterday because I genuinely wanted you to stop cause I know who you are, a decent human being,” she wrote.

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“I know you’re angry and hurt, and I understand why, but please, leave this woman to God. Some things are better left in His hands.”

Karungi also rejected claims that Panda should remain silent simply because he is a man arguing with a woman.

“And I understand the whole point of, ‘A man does not fight with a woman.’ Yeah, yeah, yeah. I understand that. But there is a limit to everything,” she wrote.

“Crysto Panda is a human being too. His humanity doesn’t disappear simply because he is a man.”

Bugie has since apologised to her fans for the post. She said she had reacted to “merciless, endless attacks” against her, her career and family.

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