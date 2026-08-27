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Driver arrested over alleged impersonation of military spy chief

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 15:05 - 27 August 2026
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Authorities accuse the 22-year-old driver of impersonating Maj Gen Richard Otto.
Police have arrested driver Samuel Musasizi for allegedly posing as military intelligence chief Maj Gen Richard Otto.
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 have arrested a 22-year-old driver accused of impersonating Uganda’s military intelligence chief, Maj Gen Richard Otto.

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Acting Director of Defence Public Information Col Chris Magezi announced the arrest in a public notice on Thursday.

Police identified the suspect as Samuel Musasizi, a resident of Naguru Barracks. Officers arrested him at the barracks at midday on August 26, 2026.

Authorities allege that Musasizi posed as Maj Gen Otto, the Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security (CDIS), while contacting members of the public.

A screenshot shared by Col Magezi shows a person claiming to be “General Richard Otto, the director of CMI”. CMI has since been renamed Defence Intelligence and Security.

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The sender asked a woman to connect him with her husband over unspecified matters. He also shared photographs of an injured person and referred to approving a “mission”.

Police have not revealed the purpose of the communication or whether anyone lost money in the alleged scheme.

Col Magezi urged the public to remain alert and report people who impersonate senior military officers.

“Members of the public are asked to keep vigilant and report conduct of unscrupulous individuals to the nearest authority or Police for further action,” he said.

Musasizi was born in Nakabugo, Luuka District, according to the police notice. Police did not disclose the charges he may face or when he will appear in court.

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