'Tooro King Oyo alive but unwell,' Minister Balaam

Minister Balaam Barugahara refutes death rumors, confirming Tooro King Oyo is alive but receiving medical treatment in the US. Ugandans urged to pray.

Minister Balaam Barugahara has dismissed social media reports claiming that Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV has died.

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Barugahara said the Omukama remains alive but unwell. He said the King is receiving medical care in the United States.

“His Majesty the King of Tooro is still unwell and remains under medical management in the United States of America,” Barugahara said in a statement on Thursday.

His statement followed hours of speculation about the King’s health. Several social media accounts had circulated unconfirmed reports that the 34-year-old monarch had died.

No member of the royal family or Tooro Kingdom official had announced the King’s death by the time of publication.

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Barugahara urged Ugandans to pray for the monarch and the medical team caring for him.

“At this time, let us unite as Ugandans and people of goodwill in prayer for His Majesty. We pray for God’s healing hand, strength, comfort and a miraculous recovery,” he said.

King Oyo Nyimba

“May the Lord guide and strengthen the medical team caring for him.”

Barugahara cited biblical passages on healing and asked God to restore the King’s health and strength.

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“We continue to stand with the people of Tooro in prayer and hope,” he said.

The minister’s statement is the clearest public acknowledgement that the Omukama is receiving medical care abroad.

On August 3, 2026, Tooro Kingdom rejected earlier reports that King Oyo was critically ill and receiving cancer treatment in a United States hospital. It said he was in good health and abroad for official engagements and further studies.

The kingdom also asked the public to ignore unverified information and rely on its official communication channels. Members of the Babiito royal clan made a similar appeal and said the King’s health should not become a subject of public speculation.

King Oyo was born on April 16, 1992. He ascended the Tooro throne in 1995 at the age of three following the death of his father, King Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Rwamuhokya Olimi III.

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He has since become one of Uganda’s most prominent cultural leaders.