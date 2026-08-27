Oyo Nyimba 'in critical condition' - Tooro Kingdom

Tooro Kingdom confirms King Oyo Nyimba is in critical condition receiving medical care in the US. The kingdom asks for prayers and calm amid rumours.

Tooro Kingdom has announced that King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV is in critical condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The kingdom confirmed the development in an official communication to the Abatooro and the public.

“This is to inform you that His Majesty King Oyo is currently in a critical condition,” the statement reads.

The kingdom did not disclose the cause of his condition or where he is receiving treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

King Oyo and Queen Mother Best Kemigisa

It asked the people of Tooro, Ugandans and well-wishers across the world to pray for the 34-year-old monarch.

“At this difficult and deeply concerning time, we humbly ask the people of Tooro, our friends and well-wishers in Uganda and across the world to keep His Majesty in their thoughts and prayers,” the kingdom said.

The announcement followed unconfirmed social media reports that King Oyo had died. The claims caused anxiety among the Abatooro and other Ugandans.

However, Tooro Kingdom did not confirm the death reports. Instead, it asked the public to remain calm and avoid sharing unverified information about the King’s health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We equally appeal to everyone to refrain from speculation, rumours or sharing unverified information regarding His Majesty’s condition,” the statement reads.

“We understand the concern and anxiety that news of this nature will naturally cause, but we ask for calm, restraint and respect for His Majesty and the Royal Family.”

The kingdom said it would issue further information through its official communication channels when appropriate.

“For now, we ask that we stand together in prayer for His Majesty,” it said.

The announcement came after Minister Balaam Barugahara said King Oyo was alive but unwell and receiving medical care in the United States.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“His Majesty the King of Tooro is still unwell and remains under medical management in the United States of America,” Barugahara said.

He also called on Ugandans to pray for the King’s recovery and the medical team caring for him.