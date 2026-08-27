Advertisement

Nsimbi’s ‘Infinity’ puts Ugandan talent and landscapes on global screen

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 16:37 - 27 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Creative duo Nsimbi have turned to cinema with a new musical "Infinity"
Nsimbi comprises Ugandan rapper GNL Zamba and singer Miriam Tamar. The pair wrote and executive-produced the film as part of their effort to introduce Uganda’s creative work to wider audiences.
Advertisement

Creative duo Nsimbi have turned to cinema with Infinity, a musical film that combines Ugandan music, fashion, dance, poetry and cultural storytelling.

Advertisement

Nsimbi comprises Ugandan rapper GNL Zamba and his wife and singer Miriam Tamar. The pair wrote and executive-produced the film as part of their effort to introduce Uganda’s creative work to wider audiences.

Infinity follows a young boy who must overcome selfishness and rebuild his relationship with his community, nature and the universe. A wise shaman and the boy’s younger sister guide him through a journey of healing and personal change.

The production also highlights Uganda’s creative industry and natural beauty. Ugandan professionals handled its direction, cinematography, wardrobe, choreography, photography, sound and set design.

Creative duo Nsimbi have turned to cinema with a new musical "Infinity"
Advertisement

Rogers Matege directed the film, while Gashumba led the cinematography. Fashion designer Abbas Kaijuka handled the wardrobe and Lilian Nabagala managed the choreography.

Gats Bulega worked on photography, while Andrew Ahuura, also known as Quad A, and ABM handled sound and set design.

Uganda’s landscapes and cultural traditions form part of the story rather than serving only as its backdrop. The film also presents local fashion, music and performance to international audiences.

Creative duo Nsimbi have turned to cinema with a new musical "Infinity"

Infinity has screened at the American Centre Kampala, the German Cultural Centre and Alliance Française. It has also appeared at festivals and cultural venues in the United States.

Advertisement

These include the Micheaux Film Festival in Los Angeles, the People’s Film Festival in Harlem, New York, and the Las Vegas International Black Film Festival.

Creative duo Nsimbi have turned to cinema with a new musical "Infinity"

Other screenings include the Cleveland International Film Festival, Gasparilla International Film Festival in Miami, San Diego International Kids’ Film Festival, Albuquerque Film and Music Experience and Richmond International Film Festival.

The film has also reached audiences in London, Kinshasa and Nairobi, according to its producers.

Infinity earned a nomination at the Uganda Communications Commission’s Uganda Film Festival. It screened at Century Cinemax, Arena Mall, on August 26, 2026.

Advertisement
Miriam Tamar

Nsimbi said cinema offered a natural extension of their work in music and cultural storytelling.

“We love film, music and fashion, and Infinity gave us the opportunity to bring all of those worlds together,” the duo said.

Miriam Tamar

GNL Zamba and Tamar have built their sound around Lugaflow hip-hop, spoken word, indigenous African instruments and world music. Through Infinity, they seek to use cinema to promote Uganda’s tourism and creative industries.

Their House of Nsimbi platform also hopes to work with brands, filmmakers, fashion designers, cultural institutions and festivals to take Ugandan stories to more audiences.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Joshua Baraka named face of Johnnie Walker’s Keep Walking campaign
Lifestyle
27.08.2026
Joshua Baraka named face of Johnnie Walker’s Keep Walking campaign
Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru
News
27.08.2026
Oyo Nyimba 'in critical condition' - Tooro Kingdom
'Tooro King Oyo alive but unwell,' Minister Balaam
News
27.08.2026
'Tooro King Oyo alive but unwell,' Minister Balaam
President Museveni opens Capital Shoppers Owners Kampala Marriott Hotel
News
27.08.2026
President Museveni opens Capital Shoppers Owners Kampala Marriott Hotel
Captain Morgan Takeover set to shake up MUBS this weekend
Entertainment
27.08.2026
Captain Morgan Takeover set to shake up MUBS this weekend
Nsimbi’s ‘Infinity’ puts Ugandan talent and landscapes on global screen
Entertainment
27.08.2026
Nsimbi’s ‘Infinity’ puts Ugandan talent and landscapes on global screen