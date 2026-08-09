Kampala millennials relive old memories at nostalgia-filled picnic

The event focused on nostalgic music from the 1990s and 2000s

The event focused on nostalgic music from the 1990s and 2000s

Thousands of Kampala millennials gathered at Canary Gardens for a nostalgia-driven picnic featuring music from the 1990s and 2000s, live performances by Kenneth Mugabi and Naava Grey, food and drinks.

Thousands attended the Millennials Picnic at Canary Gardens on Saturday.

The event focused on nostalgic music from the 1990s and 2000s.

Kenneth Mugabi and Naava Grey performed some of their best-known songs.

The sold-out picnic combined music, fashion, food, drinks and social experiences.

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Kampala’s millennials turned Canary Gardens into a sea of white and khaki on Saturday as thousands attended the Millennials Picnic powered by Baileys and Tusker Cider.

The event drew a large crowd, with the parking area filling up and queues forming outside the venue as more revellers arrived.

Much of the appeal centred on nostalgia.

The playlist leaned heavily on music that shaped the school, university and early adult years of many in attendance, from Boyz II Men to older Ugandan hits by Jose Chameleone.

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DJs largely stayed away from newer viral sounds, keeping the music focused on songs from the 1990s and 2000s.

MC Kats also joked throughout the event that Amapiano and whistles had no place at the picnic, a message that reflected the organisers’ focus on older music.

Nostalgia-themed events have become a growing part of Kampala’s entertainment scene, with concepts such as Baileys RnB Brunch and Strictly Soul also building audiences around familiar music.

The Millennials Picnic brought that experience outdoors, mixing live performances, food, drinks and social interaction.

Ugandan singers Kenneth Mugabi and Naava Grey led the live music segment with semi-acoustic performances.

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Grey performed songs including Sokalami, Ninga Omuloge and Nteredde. She later joined Mugabi for Owuwo, drawing one of the strongest reactions from the crowd.

Mugabi opened his set with Muvubuka before moving through songs including Nkwegomba, Kibunomu, Wamanyiza, Under Wraps and Naki.

His performance drew loud sing-alongs from the audience, particularly women who followed much of his set.

Beyond the music, guests sampled cocktails, coffee and food pairings linked to the event’s sponsoring brands.

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Baileys hosted coffee and cocktail experiences, while Tusker Cider was paired with meat and chicken dishes.

Evelyn Nancy Nansikombi, the Baileys brand manager, said nostalgia remains a strong part of millennial culture.

“Millennials have a very strong relationship with nostalgia because they lived through such a unique transition in music and culture,” Nansikombi said.

“For us, the picnic was about creating a space where people could slow down, reconnect and enjoy those memories together. Whether it was through the music, conversations or discovering a new Baileys and coffee combination, the experience was really about enjoying the sweeter side of life.”

Sandra Againe, the Tusker Cider brand manager, said the picnic also provided space for food and social experiences.

“Tusker Cider has always found a natural home in fun, social and food-led experiences, so a picnic like this is a perfect fit,” Againe said.

“What stood out was how naturally people moved between the music, food and conversations. From enjoying the cider on its own to experimenting with food pairings, it became part of an afternoon that was ultimately about bringing people together and having a good time.”