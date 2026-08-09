TikTok Star Davic Jahlovd finally reveals his face after years of mystery

Ugandan TikTok personality Davic Jahlovd has revealed his face after years of building his online brand around a trademark cap that concealed his identity.

Ugandan content creator David Bagonza, better known as Davic Jahlovd, has finally revealed his face, ending years of speculation about the identity behind his trademark low-pulled cap.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Davic built his popularity on TikTok while keeping much of his face hidden under a baseball cap. The look became part of his online identity and helped create curiosity among his growing audience.

Over time, he attracted a large following and millions of engagements as fans followed both his content and the mystery surrounding his appearance.

The content creator maintained the same image even as his activities moved beyond social media.

He took part in youth engagements and school tours with NRG Radio Uganda, appearing before audiences while still keeping his face concealed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The appearances helped Davic connect his social media following with young audiences at physical events.

Davic Jahlovd

His activities also expanded outside Uganda. He attended creator gatherings, including a comedy-focused digital entertainment event in Dubai that brought together influencers from different countries.

Davic has also worked with Ugandan musicians, including Gael Will, Ava Peace, Mudra D Viral and Dax Vibez.

His collaborations have largely involved promotional content designed to push music and increase engagement on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Davic Jahlovd

The face reveal attracted widespread attention online, with fans and entertainment pages sharing and discussing his new look.

It followed several teaser videos and humorous false reveals that had kept his followers guessing.

One of the clips shared around the unveiling showed Davic performing to music by Gael Will while reflecting on the change that came with finally showing his face.

The reveal now marks a new stage in Davic’s career as he seeks to grow beyond the mystery that helped shape his online brand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His increasing public profile could open more opportunities in live appearances, brand partnerships and collaborations with other creators and entertainers.

Davic Jahlovd

Entertainment platforms including Sheila Price TV and Dr Cephcoh have also highlighted his transformation from an anonymous TikTok personality into a more visible figure in Uganda’s digital entertainment industry.

Davic’s journey reflects how some creators use mystery to build an audience before moving into a more public phase of their careers.