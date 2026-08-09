Late Garuga's widow speaks out on son’s explosive allegations

Peace Kesiime Musinguzi widow of late James Musinguzi Garuga has rejected allegations by her eldest son, Alwyn Carl Musinguzi Garuga, as a bitter dispute over her late husband's estate and companies continues.

Peace Kesiime Musinguzi, widow of the late businessman James Musinguzi Garuga, has broken her silence over accusations levelled against her by her eldest son, Alwyn Carl Musinguzi Garuga, as a bitter family dispute over the businessman’s estate continues.

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Kesiime spoke during the first memorial service for her husband, who died at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala on August 6, 2025.

Garuga was 71 and had battled cancer, diabetes and other health complications.

She accused Alwyn of making false allegations against her and the family’s longtime business associate, one Canon Agaba Maguru, since his father’s death.

“Our family has been through a lot of pain. This I must talk about because I believe many of you have read the captions in those publications,” Kesiime said.

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“My eldest son Alwyn has had fraudulent tendencies for a long time. He actually sued James in 2019. So, consequently, he has been estranged since then.”

Kesiime said the family had initially decided against publicly responding to Alwyn's accusations.

“Immediately, following James's passing, Alwyn did not even allow us to mourn our dear one. He immediately embarked on false, slanderous allegations against me and our long time business partners especially Canon Agaba Maguru on social media platforms,” she said.

“As family, we agreed not to respond as a means of damage control.”

Her remarks came amid a protracted succession and company ownership dispute following Garuga's death.

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Peace Kesiime Musinguzi, widow of the late businessman James Musinguzi Garuga

Alwyn has challenged his mother's efforts to administer his father's estate and has made serious allegations concerning the circumstances surrounding Garuga's final medical treatment.

He has accused his mother and others of taking decisions that contributed to his father's death and has alleged a plot connected to control of the businessman's companies and property.

The accusations remain allegations. There is no court finding establishing that Kesiime murdered, conspired to murder or otherwise caused her husband's death.

The family disagreement moved to court shortly after Garuga's death. Alwyn lodged a caveat in the High Court to prevent the issuance of letters of administration to his mother without his involvement.

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The dispute became so acrimonious that the High Court in February 2026 appointed the Administrator General as interim administrator of Garuga's estate. The court found that the relatives could not work together to manage it while their dispute remained unresolved.

Kesiime also accused Alwyn of joining businessman Mathew Rukikaire in legal battles concerning companies associated with her late husband.

“Alywin has since teamed up with Matthew Rukikaire to file numerous court cases, so-called to protect my husband's interests in the numerous companies from me and Agaba Maguru, alleging that we are fraudulently assuming control of the companies,” she said.

Kesiime said Maguru had been a longtime business partner and signatory to company accounts. She also claimed Rukikaire had been involved in litigation against the businesses for more than two decades.

“Agaba Maguru has been a partner in and is a signatory to all company bank accounts since their inception, while Matthew Rukikaire has actually been in court against these companies for more than 20 years,” she said.

The corporate dispute has produced mixed outcomes.

In May, the Uganda Registration Services Bureau dismissed petitions filed by Alwyn concerning Kinkizi Development Company Limited, Incafex Limited and Garuga Properties Limited.

The registrar found that Alwyn, as a beneficiary of his father's estate, lacked the authority required to seek rectification of the companies' registers while the Administrator General represented the estate.

However, Rukikaire later successfully challenged Maguru's appointment as director of the three companies. URSB overturned the appointment after finding that the process through which Maguru assumed the position was unlawful.

Rukikaire had argued that he was a shareholder in Garuga Properties Limited.

Kesiime said the continuing litigation and public accusations had taken a toll on the family.

“This has caused us a lot of pain and distress but we are hopeful that it will all come to a logical end,” she said.