Bebe Cool urges government to tap creative sector for jobs

Bebe Cool and Santa Anzo have urged Uganda to invest more in fashion, music and other creative industries to expand employment and build sustainable businesses.

Bebe Cool says Uganda's creative sector has the potential to employ thousands of people.

Santa Anzo says the country needs stronger systems to turn creativity into jobs and viable businesses.

Uganda International Fashion Week will run from August 31 to September 5, 2026.

Its Fashion for Impact programme plans to support nearly 10,000 young people and more than 500 tailoring enterprises over three years.

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Ugandan musician Bebe Cool and fashion entrepreneur Santa Anzo have called for stronger investment in the creative economy, saying the sector could create thousands of jobs and support Uganda’s economic growth.

The two made the remarks during an X Space hosted by journalist Canary Mugume as part of activities leading to Uganda International Fashion Week (UIFW).

The 2026 fashion week will run from August 31 to September 5.

Speaking during the discussion, Bebe Cool said Uganda has not fully exploited the economic potential of music, fashion, sport and other creative industries.

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“Europe and America have managed creating jobs for their citizens using sports and creativity. Human beings love to be challenged mentally, and that sparks creativity. From creativity comes ideas, innovation, employment and ultimately economic development,” he said.

Drawing on his more than three decades in music, Bebe Cool argued that the creative sector can absorb people who may not have formal academic qualifications.

He also called on the government to give more support to initiatives such as Uganda International Fashion Week, saying Anzo had sustained the platform for years with limited institutional backing.

“The government can't employ more than 10% of its citizens, but the creative industry can employ at least 40%. It opens doors for many other sectors. We must believe in ourselves. Look at the Ghetto Kids. They proved Ugandan talent can compete globally.”

Anzo said Uganda needs stronger systems to turn creative talent into viable businesses, jobs and exports.

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Santa Anzo says the country needs stronger systems to turn creativity into jobs and viable businesses

She cited estimates placing cultural and creative industries at about 3.1 per cent of global GDP. She said the global fashion industry is valued at between $1.7 trillion and $3 trillion, depending on how the sector is measured.

She also described fashion as an important source of jobs for women and young people across Africa.

“Uganda does not lack creativity. We lack the systems that turn creativity into prosperity,” Anzo said.

Anzo, the founder of fashion brand ARAPAPA, said her work over nearly three decades had focused on transforming Ugandan creativity into intellectual property, employment, tourism, exports and sustainable businesses.

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She said Uganda International Fashion Week has expanded beyond showcasing clothes to supporting skills development, businesses, market access and international partnerships.

Its Fashion for Impact programme, implemented with the Mastercard Foundation CREATE Programme, targets young people, with emphasis on women and girls.

The initiative provides skills training, mentorship, entrepreneurship support and links participants to markets.

Anzo said fashion events also generate business for industries outside clothing and design.

“A fashion week is an economic ecosystem. It creates opportunities across tourism, hospitality, transport, media, photography, beauty, manufacturing, construction, technology and the wider creative industries. Every edition of Uganda International Fashion Week supports designers, models, tailors, photographers, makeup artists, event producers, hotels, restaurants, transport providers, media houses and many other businesses.”

She said investment in fashion could therefore have an impact across several parts of the economy.

The 2026 Uganda International Fashion Week is expected to feature more than 100 runway models, including refugees and persons with disabilities.

Organisers also say the Fashion for Impact programme aims to strengthen more than 500 tailoring businesses and support nearly 10,000 young people over the next three years through training, enterprise development and market access.

Bebe Cool said attitudes towards local talent also remain a challenge.

“As Africans, we were conditioned to believe everything had to follow by the books. We forgot our talents, our natural gifts and how much we can achieve through our own creativity.”

He urged Ugandans to promote locally produced creative work and build confidence in the country's talent.