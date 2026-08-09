Ibanda crowned Ankole Cup champions

Ibanda were crowned Ankole Cup champions after beating Bushenyi in a hard-fought final at Kabwohe Stadium.

Ibanda were crowned Ankole Cup champions after beating Bushenyi in a hard-fought final at Kabwohe Stadium.

Ibanda were crowned Ankole Cup champions after beating Bushenyi in a hard-fought final at Kabwohe Stadium.

Ibanda were crowned Ankole Cup champions after beating Bushenyi in a hard-fought final at Kabwohe Stadium.

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In a statement after the match, Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) General Secretary Fadhil Twalla praised the organizers for delivering a well-run tournament.

The final drew several high-profile attendees, including Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and Local Government Minister Balaam Barugahara, who also serves as PLU Vice Chairman for Western Uganda among other senior PLU and government officials.

Highlighting sports as a platform for unity and youth empowerment, Twalla thanked PLU Chairman Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba for supporting all participating teams.

He confirmed that additional funding has been requested following a pledge by PLU Vice Chairman Balaam Barugahara.

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Twalla also called on the youth to stay aligned with the league's mission. "Those trying to confuse our youth need to know there’s no other option except the PLU way—fight corruption, support the government, and support talent as directed by our Chairman," he said.