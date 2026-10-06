Kabanda demands Otafiire’s removal, threatens PLU break with NRM

David Kabanda has demanded Kahinda Otafiire’s removal from government and threatened to seek a review of the PLU–NRM alliance, while stressing that he was expressing his personal opinion.

The Head of PLU Chairman’s Office David Kabanda has urged President Yoweri Museveni to remove Kahinda Otafiire from government, warning that he would ask the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to reconsider the Patriotic League of Uganda’s alliance with the ruling NRM.

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In a statement issued, Kabanda, who is also the Kasambya County Member of Parliament, accused Otafiire of failing to recognise the contribution of young people and PLU supporters to the NRM’s election victory.

“If the President does not get rid of these corrupt people like Otafiire from our coalition government, we shall be forced to ask our Chairman to reconsider this coalition with NRM and start our own family,” he wrote.

His warning centred on the Tuko Pamoja alliance, which he said followed a memorandum of understanding between PLU and NRM ahead of the 2026 general elections.

According to Kabanda, Gen Kainerugaba directed PLU to support NRM candidates from the presidency down to village level.

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Kabanda credited young people and PLU supporters with delivering what he described as a historic 72 per cent victory. He claimed the Movement last achieved a similar margin in 1996.

“It therefore puzzles us to see some historicals of the Movement, like Hon. Kahinda Otafiire, failing to appreciate the contribution of the young people and all PLU supporters,” he said.

Kabanda argued that fighting corruption formed a central part of PLU’s cooperation agreement with NRM. He criticised the protection of people he accused of impunity and arrogance, saying their role in the liberation struggle should not shield them from scrutiny.

“Did they fight to steal?” he asked.

To support his argument, Kabanda cited Museveni’s remarks at Liberation Day celebrations in Masindi on January 26, 2017. He said the president acknowledged that the Luwero fighters needed the support of other Ugandans to win elections.

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