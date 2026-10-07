Juba commissioner denies chasing foreigners

Juba County Commissioner Kalisto Lado denies ordering foreign traders to leave South Sudan, clarifying his stance on retail businesses and foreign investment.

Juba County Caretaker Commissioner Moulana Kalisto Lado Faustino Nyigilo has denied reports that he ordered foreigners to leave the South Sudanese capital, saying his remarks on foreign traders were misrepresented on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lado issued the clarification after reports circulated that foreign nationals had been given seven days to leave Juba. He added that a county commissioner does not have the authority to expel foreigners from South Sudan.

“I am clarifying about what is happening on social media that the commissioner has given foreigners seven days to leave Juba. I have never said that,” Lado said.

“It is also not the mandate of the commissioner to evacuate or send people out of South Sudan. In fact, the policy of South Sudan is that we are welcoming everybody from any country provided that they are not criminals and are well intentioned.”

The controversy followed Lado's remarks during an inspection and cleaning campaign at Kubri Haboba Market on Monday, October 5, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the exercise, Lado said foreigners should not operate small retail businesses in Juba. He argued that such businesses should be reserved for South Sudanese, while foreigners should concentrate on wholesale trade and larger investments.

On Tuesday, he maintained that position but stressed that it did not amount to an order for foreigners to leave the country.

“I made a statement during the cleaning campaign, saying the foreigners should not be trading in retail business, that they should be in wholesale. This is not sending people away,” he said.

Lado encouraged foreigners with capital to establish factories and other businesses capable of creating jobs for South Sudanese.

He cited commercial motorcycle transport as another sector where he believes locals should receive priority.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If thousands of foreigners go into the boda boda business, what will our youths do? That was just a message of solidarity with our own people and protecting their businesses,” he said.

Lado's original remarks attracted attention in Uganda and elsewhere in the region because Juba hosts a large community of foreign traders, including Ugandans, Kenyans, Eritreans and Burundians.

He had argued that foreigners should not travel to South Sudan to sell basic items such as onions, tomatoes and chapati or operate boda bodas. Instead, he urged them to establish companies and concentrate on wholesale trade.

The commissioner has now assured foreigners living in Juba that they face no threat of expulsion as long as they obey South Sudanese laws.

“We are therefore not sending someone out. We are welcoming people, but you have to live according to the law and you have to do businesses that will not affect the lives of the people of South Sudan,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lado also rejected claims that authorities were demolishing foreign-owned businesses during the market operation. He said officials were clearing rubbish and obstructions from roads rather than targeting businesses.

“The foreigners who are here, be peaceful. No fear, no worry unless if you commit a crime, the laws of South Sudan will not leave you,” he said.

“Just like our fellow South Sudanese in other countries respect themselves, you also respect yourselves.”