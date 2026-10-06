Jowy Landa draws birthday cheers with skin-baring photoshoot

Jowy Landa’s skin-baring birthday photoshoot drew compliments and playful comments from Instagram followers.

Jowy Landa marked her birthday with a skin-baring photoshoot, drawing compliments, birthday wishes and playful requests for cake from Instagram followers.

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The musician shared portraits featuring feathered costume pieces, metallic accents and elaborate arm accessories. She paired the outfit with cropped black curls, pearl-style earrings and dramatic eye make-up.

Against orange and amber backgrounds, Jowy struck several poses combining a birthday greeting to herself with a statement about her standards.

“Happy 20th bd Baby Jo.....Cheers to another year of looking this good while carrying the entire weight of your own high standards.”

Jowy Landa birthday shots

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The comments shown beneath the post were largely celebratory. Some followers praised her appearance, while others sent birthday greetings and fire emojis.

“Happy birthday my dear,” wrote marvinkabugo256. Jowy replied: “Thx love.”

Another user, kaleyahmusic, wrote: “Happy b-day gorgeous!! May all your wishes come true.”

Jowy Landa birthday shots

Sheefah.kabali called her a “super star”, while 0001believer wished her a happy birthday and asked where they would be eating cake. Jowy responded with a brief “ehh”.

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The singer, also known as Joan Namugerwa, has built a repertoire that includes Saba Saba, Nkulina, Akawoowo, Sugar Mama and Am Badder. In a 2024 Monitor interview, she described music as a journey rather than a destination.

Jowy Landa birthday shots

Her early visibility came partly through covers of other Ugandan musicians’ songs. A rendition of John Blaq’s Obubadi helped draw attention to her talent, according to Pulse Uganda. Her Spotify biography also credits singer Pallaso with mentoring her.