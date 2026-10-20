Janet Museveni hails Uganda’s teenage champions after CECAFA triumph

First Lady Janet Museveni congratulated the Uganda Cubs after their dramatic CECAFA U-17 victory over Somalia, rallying the team for the U-17 AFCON.

First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni has congratulated Uganda’s Under-17 football team after the teenagers beat Somalia to win the CECAFA championship, urging them to carry their success into the continental finals.

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The Uganda Cubs defeated Somalia 6-5 on penalties after a goalless final at Kigali Pelé Stadium in Rwanda on October 19, 2026. The victory crowned a campaign that also secured Uganda a place at the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

“I proudly congratulate our Cubs on their victory at the CECAFA U-17 Championship. I thank God for blessing these young people with such talent,” Museveni said in her congratulatory message.

She also wished the players success as they prepare to represent Uganda in Morocco.

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“As you prepare for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, may God continue to guide and strengthen you, and grant you success as you represent our country.”

Under Ghanaian coach Laryea Kingston, Uganda held its nerve in the penalty shootout to secure the regional trophy after neither side found a breakthrough in normal time.

The Cubs had already booked their continental place by defeating Ethiopia 4-0 in the semi-final. Both Uganda and Somalia entered the final having secured qualification for the 2027 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Captain Henry Muhoozi won the Most Valuable Player award, goalkeeper David Ssegirinya took the Best Goalkeeper accolade, and Arnold Kayemba finished as the tournament’s leading scorer.

Uganda also collected three individual honours. Captain Henry Muhoozi won the Most Valuable Player award, goalkeeper David Ssegirinya took the Best Goalkeeper accolade, and Arnold Kayemba finished as the tournament’s leading scorer.

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The regional championship serves as CECAFA’s qualification tournament for the continental competition, giving the young players an opportunity to progress from East and Central African football to the wider African stage.