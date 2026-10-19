Divine Resort offers Kampala residents lakeside escape without long road trips

Divine Resort & Spa in Mukono district is accessible from Ggaba by a boat ride of about five to 15 minutes, offering a lakeside escape from Kampala.

Divine Resort & Spa in Mukono district is accessible from Ggaba by a boat ride of about five to 15 minutes, offering a lakeside escape from Kampala.

Divine Resort & Spa on the Mpatta Peninsula in Mukono offers Kampala residents a Lake Victoria getaway with boat cruises, romantic accommodation, adventure activities, spa treatments and corporate retreat facilities.

Kampala residents seeking a break from the city's traffic, noise and busy lifestyle can now explore a lakeside getaway without spending hours travelling to distant tourist destinations.

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Divine Resort & Spa, located on the Mpatta Peninsula in Mukono district, offers visitors a chance to relax, enjoy water sports and spend time with loved ones along the shores of Lake Victoria.

Accessible by boat from Ggaba, the resort targets couples, families, groups of friends and corporate organisations looking for leisure experiences outside the capital.

The facility has adopted the slogan "The Destination of Love & Connection", placing romance, relaxation and shared experiences at the centre of its hospitality services.

For couples, the resort provides accommodation and activities suited to honeymoons, anniversaries, marriage proposals and weekend getaways.

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Guests can arrange private dinners, couples' massages and sunset boat cruises while enjoying views of Lake Victoria.

Among its accommodation options is the Family and Honeymoon Suite, which features spacious bedrooms, a private lounge and a rooftop terrace overlooking the surrounding landscape.

However, the resort also targets visitors interested in outdoor activities and adventure.

Its water-based attractions include jet skiing, canoe tours, water bikes and boat cruises.

On land, guests can explore the Activities Park, which features a bike zipline, the Divine Swing, archery, target shooting and outdoor sports.

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These facilities cater to families, friends and organised groups seeking recreational activities away from Kampala.

Visitors who prefer a quieter experience can spend time in the resort's tropical gardens, swim, book spa treatments or enjoy meals on terraces overlooking the lake.

The resort also welcomes day visitors, allowing guests to enjoy its facilities without booking overnight accommodation.

This arrangement gives Kampala residents an option for day trips, family outings, birthday celebrations and weekend relaxation before returning to the city.

Beyond leisure, Divine Resort & Spa hosts weddings, anniversaries, corporate retreats, executive meetings and other private functions.

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Its conference facilities offer organisations a setting for meetings and team-building activities outside conventional city venues.

The resort also hopes to attract international tourists seeking relaxation after visiting Uganda's national parks and other attractions.

Travellers returning from gorilla trekking or wildlife safaris can use the lakeside property as a place to rest before departing through Entebbe International Airport, subject to their onward travel arrangements.

The facility promotes what it calls "Relationship Hospitality", an approach that focuses on personalised service and creating memorable experiences for guests.

As Kampala continues to expand, destinations around Lake Victoria offer residents alternative places for recreation without requiring long journeys to traditional holiday locations.

For Divine Resort & Spa, its location across the lake from Ggaba forms part of its appeal, combining accommodation, water activities, dining and event facilities in one destination.