The couple attempted to escape an armed attacker, but their pickup could not turn on the narrow road

The couple attempted to escape an armed attacker, but their pickup could not turn on the narrow road

INSIDE STORY: How Kisoro businessman Africano, wife were gunned down

Uganda Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Kisoro businessman Africano Nteziyaremye and his wife, Peace Kyompeire, after an armed attacker killed them as they tried to escape outside their home.

A businessman and his wife were shot dead as they attempted to escape an armed robber who ambushed them outside their home in Kisoro Municipality.

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The victims, Africano Nteziyaremye and his wife, Peace Kyompeire, were attacked at about 11pm on October 17, 2026, in Zindiro Cell, Kamonyi Ward, Northern Division.

The couple, who operated a wholesale shop in Kisoro town, were returning home in a pickup truck with their shop attendant when an armed man confronted them at their gate.

According to the latest police statement, Nteziyaremye attempted to reverse the vehicle to escape the attacker, but the narrow road prevented him from turning.

The couple abandoned the pickup and fled on foot. However, the gunman pursued them and shot both dead.

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Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said the attacker then turned on the shop attendant and demanded money before searching the victims.

"The attacker reportedly demanded money from the shop attendant and searched the victims before fleeing," Kituuma said.

He said detectives were examining robbery as a possible motive but had yet to establish the circumstances behind the killings.

The latest police account sheds more light on an attack that has shocked Kisoro's business community.

Earlier, Kigezi regional police spokesperson Nelson Tumushime confirmed that detectives and a canine unit had examined the scene to collect evidence.

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Police had made no arrests by October 18, while investigators continued efforts to identify and apprehend the attacker. Monitor+1

Nteziyaremye was a prominent trader whose wholesale business operated along Mosque Road, opposite the Baby Coach offices in Kisoro town.

The couple had built their business over several years and were familiar figures among traders and residents.

Kamonyi Ward councillor Augustine Mbonigaba described Nteziyaremye as a generous businessman who supported community activities and helped vulnerable residents.

His death has renewed concerns about the safety of traders in Kisoro, a border district neighbouring Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

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In April 2025, gunmen shot a shop attendant, Kenneth Mucunguzi, and robbed him of Shs 23 million in Muramba sub-county.

In October 2022, an Indian businessman, Patel Kuntaj, was shot dead inside his hardware shop in Kisoro Municipality. The Standard News (Uganda)+1

Following the latest killings, Kisoro deputy resident district commissioner Dan Ndikumwami called for stronger security patrols and better transport for security personnel to improve their response to crime.