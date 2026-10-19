Kampala revellers take control of the decks at Pass the Aux

Pass the Aux turned Somewhere Else in Lugogo into a shared creative space, with Kampala revellers helping shape the night’s entertainment.

At Somewhere Else in Lugogo on Friday night, guests did more than dance to someone else’s playlist. They took turns on the decks and helped shape the soundtrack.

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That invitation to join in defined the third edition of Pass the Aux, which brought music lovers, creatives and Kampala’s nightlife crowd together for an evening of DJ sets, art and games.

Backed by Guinness Smooth, the event gave emerging DJs a platform while allowing guests to explore their own creative interests.

Jarla Vibes opened with a mix of R&B, Afrobeats and reggae. Big E and Caleb followed, while Melvyn teamed up with Lukas and Bertha. Trizzy and Saint Trevor closed the night.

The changing combinations brought different sounds to the decks and gave each set its own identity.

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Away from the dancefloor, guests explored body art and interactive art, played UNO and other board games, or gathered around the pool table. Their fashion choices added another layer of personal expression.

But the chance to try the decks gave the event’s name its clearest meaning. Guests could move from listening to selecting music for others.

The event forms part of Guinness Smooth’s Make It Yours campaign, which supports creatives developing their own styles and sharing their work.

Guinness Uganda brand manager Denise Paula Nazzinda said the partnership aimed to give emerging talent room to experiment and reach wider audiences.

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“Make It Yours is about celebrating people who are confident enough to put their own spin on what they do,” she said.

She said Pass the Aux brought music, art and fashion together, allowing creatives to collaborate and showcase their talents.