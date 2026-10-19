From Zaake's kitchen to Uganda's big functions: The story of Chef Godwin

Chef Godwin Uganda, whose real name is Godfrey Kasozi, rose from working in restaurants to becoming a popular traditional events caterer, celebrity chef and winner of the 2025 Pulse Food Influencer of the Year award.

Godfrey Kasozi, popularly known as Chef Godwin Uganda or “Omufumbi W’okomikolo”, has turned his passion for cooking into a growing career in Uganda’s catering industry, serving traditional functions, private clients and high-profile personalities.

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From helping his mother in a small restaurant to cooking for politicians and attracting millions of followers on social media, Kasozi's journey reflects how determination, practical skills and digital platforms can create opportunities in the hospitality industry.

His interest in cooking began at his mother's restaurant in Kyengera, where he helped prepare and serve food. The experience introduced him to kitchen work and customer service.

He later secured a job as a busboy at Bismillah Restaurant in Wakaliga. Although the position involved clearing tables and attending to customers, it opened doors to a career in professional cooking.

According to a January 14, 2025, report by Pulse Uganda, his commitment to work caught the attention of Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake, who offered him an opportunity to work as his personal chef.

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The job exposed Kasozi to prominent personalities and gave him experience preparing meals for clients with different tastes.

Among those he reportedly cooked for were musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana, the late entertainer Kato Lubwama and Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko.

However, his career took another turn after he left Zaake's employment and struggled to find work.

Rather than abandon cooking, Kasozi turned to social media, where he began sharing food preparation videos and tutorials.

His content attracted viewers and generated enquiries from people seeking catering services.

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His growing visibility also reportedly caught the attention of Ambassador Barbra Nekesa Oundo, who offered him an opportunity to cook at her home in Munyonyo.

These experiences helped Kasozi establish himself beyond private household cooking.

Today, he is associated with catering for traditional introduction ceremonies, weddings and other social gatherings through his Chef Godwin Foods and Kitchen business.

His nickname, “Omufumbi W'okomikolo”, reflects his association with preparing food for traditional functions.

Such assignments demand more than cooking skills. Caterers must plan menus, purchase ingredients, organise workers, arrange equipment and ensure meals reach guests on time.

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At introduction ceremonies and weddings, where hundreds of guests may attend, a delay in food preparation can affect the entire programme.

The work also involves managing costs, estimating food quantities and meeting clients' expectations without compromising quality.

For Kasozi, these responsibilities form part of a profession that has grown from preparing meals for individuals to serving larger gatherings.

His business offers Ugandan local dishes and continental meals, according to an online event-services listing.

Beyond catering, Kasozi has built a strong presence on TikTok, where his cooking videos introduce his work to audiences beyond the events he serves.

A supplied screenshot of his account shows about 1.6 million followers and 30.6 million likes, although the figures require confirmation against his live profile.

His influence in Uganda's digital food industry also earned him recognition at the 2025 Pulse Influencer Awards, where he was named Food Influencer of the Year.

The award marked another milestone in a career that began with ordinary restaurant duties.

His rise also reflects changes in Uganda's hospitality industry, where social media increasingly allows chefs to market their services, attract customers and build personal brands.

However, online popularity alone cannot guarantee success in catering. The business requires reliable service, proper planning and the ability to satisfy clients.

For Kasozi, the journey from his mother's restaurant in Kyengera to cooking for prominent personalities and catering at traditional functions shows how practical experience can develop into a profession.